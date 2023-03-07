Here’s where to stream every 2023 Oscar-nominated movie
Good news! It’s never been easier to access Oscar nominated films than it is this year, so you no longer have an excuse to be that one member of your Oscar watch-party friend group who needs the evening’s jokes explained to them because they don’t understand the references.
Let’s start with this edition’s most-nominated movie. Leading with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream with a Showtime subscription. You can also buy it on every major provider, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.
Coming in with a tie for close second are All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin, each with nine nominations. The German war epic, which takes its plot from the same Erich Maria Remarque roman à clef behind the 1930 Best Picture winner, is streaming on Netflix, while Martin McDonagh’s zany black comedy can be found on HBO Max.
Also on HBO Max is Elvis, the eight-time Oscar nominated look into the Rock N’ Roll legend from the mind of Baz Luhrmann. The great Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which is up for seven awards, isn’t included in any streaming subscription, but can be easily rented or bought at your go-to platform.
With six nominations each, Todd Field’s masterful TÀR comes with a Peacock Premium subscription, while the year’s most delightful blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick can be found on Paramount Plus or MGM Plus.
Moving on to Disney’s crown jewels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water — with five and four nominations, respectively — the former has been available to stream on Disney Plus for a few months, but if you missed the latter in theaters, you will have to wait until the end of March to rent or buy it online. It will only be arriving to the Mouse House’s streamer sometime after that.
Despite mixed-to-bad reviews, Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood extravaganza Babylon received three Oscar nods, and can be watched with a Paramount Plus subscription. Also with three nominations is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which like all DC output, is available on HBO Max. Triangle of Sadness and The Whale, each up for three awards as well, can be found on Hulu and VOD, respectively.
Living and Women Talking, which have received two nominations at this year’s Oscars, are both only available on VOD.
Here’s where you can watch all remaining Oscar nominees:
Actor in a Leading Role
Aftersun (Paul Mescal) – VOD
Actor in a Supporting Role
Causeway (Brian Tyree Henry) – Apple TV Plus
Actress in a Leading Role
To Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) – VOD
Blonde (Ana de Armas) – Netflix
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – Showtime, DIRECTV
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – VOD
The Sea Beast – Netflix
Turning Red – Disney Plus
Cinematography
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Netflix
Empire of Light – HBO Max, DIRECTV
Costume Design
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Peacock Premium
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes – HBO Max
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – DIRECTV
Fire of Love – Disney Plus, Hulu
A House Made of Splinters – VOD
Navalny – HBO Max
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers – Netflix
Haulout – N/A
How Do You Measure a Year? – N/A
The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix
Stranger at the Gate – N/A
International Feature Film
Argentina, 1985 – Amazon Prime Video
Close – VOD
EO – The Criterion Channel
The Quiet Girl – N/A
Music (Original Song)
Tell It Like a Woman (“Applause”) – VOD
Short Film (Animated)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Apple TV Plus
The Flying Sailor – N/A
Ice Merchants – N/A
My Year of Dicks – Hulu
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – N/A
Short Film (Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye – N/A
Ivalu – VOD
Le Pupille – Disney Plus, Hulu
Night Ride – N/A
The Red Suitcase – N/A
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, on ABC. Here’s how you can watch the ceremony.