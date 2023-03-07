Here’s where to stream every 2023 Oscar-nominated movie

Good news! It’s never been easier to access Oscar nominated films than it is this year, so you no longer have an excuse to be that one member of your Oscar watch-party friend group who needs the evening’s jokes explained to them because they don’t understand the references.

Let’s start with this edition’s most-nominated movie. Leading with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream with a Showtime subscription. You can also buy it on every major provider, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

Coming in with a tie for close second are All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin, each with nine nominations. The German war epic, which takes its plot from the same Erich Maria Remarque roman à clef behind the 1930 Best Picture winner, is streaming on Netflix, while Martin McDonagh’s zany black comedy can be found on HBO Max.

Photo via Warner Bros.

Also on HBO Max is Elvis, the eight-time Oscar nominated look into the Rock N’ Roll legend from the mind of Baz Luhrmann. The great Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which is up for seven awards, isn’t included in any streaming subscription, but can be easily rented or bought at your go-to platform.

With six nominations each, Todd Field’s masterful TÀR comes with a Peacock Premium subscription, while the year’s most delightful blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick can be found on Paramount Plus or MGM Plus.

Moving on to Disney’s crown jewels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water — with five and four nominations, respectively — the former has been available to stream on Disney Plus for a few months, but if you missed the latter in theaters, you will have to wait until the end of March to rent or buy it online. It will only be arriving to the Mouse House’s streamer sometime after that.

Despite mixed-to-bad reviews, Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood extravaganza Babylon received three Oscar nods, and can be watched with a Paramount Plus subscription. Also with three nominations is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which like all DC output, is available on HBO Max. Triangle of Sadness and The Whale, each up for three awards as well, can be found on Hulu and VOD, respectively.

Living and Women Talking, which have received two nominations at this year’s Oscars, are both only available on VOD.

Here’s where you can watch all remaining Oscar nominees:

Image via Netflix

Actor in a Leading Role

Aftersun (Paul Mescal) – VOD

Actor in a Supporting Role

Causeway (Brian Tyree Henry) – Apple TV Plus

Actress in a Leading Role

To Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) – VOD

Blonde (Ana de Armas) – Netflix

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix



Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – Showtime, DIRECTV



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – VOD



The Sea Beast – Netflix



Turning Red – Disney Plus

Cinematography

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Netflix

Empire of Light – HBO Max, DIRECTV

Costume Design

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Peacock Premium

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes – HBO Max



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – DIRECTV



Fire of Love – Disney Plus, Hulu



A House Made of Splinters – VOD



Navalny – HBO Max

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers – Netflix



Haulout – N/A



How Do You Measure a Year? – N/A



The Martha Mitchell Effect – Netflix



Stranger at the Gate – N/A

International Feature Film

Argentina, 1985 – Amazon Prime Video

Close – VOD

EO – The Criterion Channel

The Quiet Girl – N/A

Music (Original Song)

Tell It Like a Woman (“Applause”) – VOD

RRR (“Naatu Naatu”) – Netflix

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Apple TV Plus



The Flying Sailor – N/A

Ice Merchants – N/A



My Year of Dicks – Hulu



An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – N/A

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye – N/A



Ivalu – VOD



Le Pupille – Disney Plus, Hulu



Night Ride – N/A



The Red Suitcase – N/A

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, on ABC. Here’s how you can watch the ceremony.