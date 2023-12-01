How long is ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?’

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is all set to prove there’s room for more than one blockbusting concert movie by an all-time musical legend in the back half of 2023. The documentary follows Queen B as she conceptualized, rehearses and performs her groundbreaking Renaissance world tour.

Anyone who attended will have seen one of the most opulent and complex stadium concerts to date, replete with dancers, robots, special guests, giant horses, more lasers than a Star Destroyer and costume after incredible costume.

Like many, we’re eager to relive the best moments and understand the blood, sweat and tears that made this possible. For now, that’s going to be on the big screen, as this documentary is distributed by AMC Theaters, who are using it to promote the theatrical experience.

So, if you’re heading out to pay homage to Beyoncé, how long will you be in the theater?

How long is the movie?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé clocks in at a whopping 168 minutes, so just shy of three hours. Then again, that runtime includes the tour’s highlights, her “visual album,” and a documentary showing how the whole thing came together.

Right now it’s sitting pretty at 100% positive on the Tomatometer. Critics have described it as “a celebration of talent,” “satisfying without being indulgent,” and “a fully satisfying meal.” So, even though it’s a truly epic documentary it absolutely justifies its length. Whether it receives the same rapturous reception as The ERAS Tour remains to be seen.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is now in theaters.