How much will a Hulu subscription be in 2024?

The price of that Hulu subscription is on the rise.

Its really no surprise, with inflation, high rent costs, and the tear-jerkingly costly price of simply being alive already weighing so many of us down, but its disappointing none-the-less. The price of most every subscription service has gone up in recent years, with even Netflix adding “extra member” up-charges to its most basic plans, all in an attempt to further bleed the viewing public dry.

Some harsh decisions may need to be made, come year’s end, as we all assess our spending for the new year. Currently, the vast majority of households are juggling at least two or three separate subscriptions, and the rising costs are making even those stomach-gurgling cable bills look good all over again.

Subscriptions used to be the cost-effective way to go. These days, their options are limited, they’re bogged down by obnoxious ads, and they green light and cancel projects left and right with little regard for viewer interest. It hardly seems worth keeping ahold of them — until, of course, you realize what you’ll be missing when you cancel. Sure, Hulu’s price is going up — but isn’t it worth it for What We Do in the Shadows, The Bear, and The Americans?

Hulu’s 2024 subscription cost

Image via Hulu

Heading into 2024, expect the price tag on pretty much everything — including that Hulu subscription — to rise. Those foolish viewers who missed the streamer’s Black Friday deal, which offered the service for a measly $1 monthly, have no choice but to shell out the new Hulu subscription costs or lose access to their favorite shows.

Hulu’s updated pricing offers up its library for anywhere from $8 a month to $90 a month — or, for those with deep pockets and a love for add-ons, a whopping $147. That final plan would include each of the streamer’s premium add-ons, along with its top-tier plan.

But let’s start at the bottom, where the vast majority of subscribers make their home. Hulu’s least-expensive plan for 2024 offers up its basic package, complete with ads, for $7.99 a month, or $79.99 annually. Students can get this package discounted to a much more manageable $1.99 a month, but it will take some extra work to prove they’re eligible.

The next tier up, which offers Hulu’s library absent those pesky ads, will run subscribers $17.99 a month. From there, its a major jump upward to tier three, which adds Live TV into the mix. An ad-free plan with Live TV will run you more than $70 a month, but that’s better than the baffling option to only get Live TV — minus access to Hulu’s regular library — for a full $75.99 a month.

Far better to choose one of the packages, which range between $76.99 a month and $89.99 a month for a combo of Hulu, Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Once you add in the additional partner add-ons, you could be eyeing a monthly cost more than $100 deep, but bundling things up may make those monthly costs a bit more manageable. For an additional $9.99 a month you can add Cinemax to any tier of Hulu subscription, you can add STARZ for the same price tag, or for $10.99 a month you can add Showtime. Max comes in with the highest price of the add-ons, costing an additional $15.99 on top of whichever package you select.