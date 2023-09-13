How old was Ahsoka in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars?’

Ahsoka Tano is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise. After her introduction as the Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker in the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, she went on to make appearances in other animated projects, such as its subsequent animated series of the same name, and Star Wars Rebels.

While we’ve gotten pretty familiar with her over the years, Ahsoka’s self-titled Disney Plus series is a very welcome addition to her list of appearances, providing fans with a more in-depth look at the character. The show is a success in its own right, of course, but for those who have been following Ahsoka since the very beginning, there is an element of nostalgia tied to it. This makes a couple of scenes in episode five even better, as viewers are treated to a live-action version of young Ahsoka for the first time.

As fans quickly understood, the scenes were set during the Clone Wars, which naturally required a young actress to take over for Rosario Dawson. As good as they may have been, viewers were not too distracted by what was going on on the screen to let a key detail slip from their minds — Ahsoka’s age.

What was Ahsoka’s age in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Ahsoka Tano was only 14 years old when she appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As most likely remember, she was assigned to train under Anakin by Yoda, in order to instill a sense of responsibility in him. He seriously needed some at the time.

As established in the franchise, typically children are taken by the Jedi as initiates between the ages of two and five, and later chosen to become padawans when they’re around 12 or 13, so Ahsoka falls just outside that window. One could argue that 13 or 14-year-old kids are much too young to begin walking down that path, but that’s beside the point.

Thankfully, despite her time as Anakin’s apprentice, Ahsoka didn’t turn out like him, growing up to become one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Her major development over the course of the story certainly helped with that, as fans got the opportunity to follow her character arc.