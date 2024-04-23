Side by side images of Ollie Palmer wearing a Wrexham A.F.C. jersey and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in 'Deadpool.'
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images / Image via 20th Century Fox
Is Ollie Palmer in ‘Deadpool 3?’

As if having Hugh Jackman return as Logan wasn’t exciting enough, it looks like Deadpool & Wolverine is attempting to rival Avengers: Endgame in the cameos department. Well, except that not all special appearances are from the Marvel characters we all know and love.

When the official trailer for this film dropped, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot numerous Easter eggs and connections to the comic books in the franchise. Obviously, that’s more than enough to delight any superhero enthusiast, but it looks like there’s something in the movie for sports aficionados as well. Particularly those who have been following Ryan Reynolds’ venture as co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. in the docu-series Welcome to Wrexham.

Soon after the trailer was released, a fan of the club known on Twitter as Beardy (@beardywxm) spotted someone in the background who looks suspiciously like soccer player Ollie Palmer. The striker joined Wrexham in 2022 and has become a prominent figure in the FX show, which has thrown the club and its players into the limelight. It’s safe to assume, then, that Palmer has gotten quite used to being in front of cameras, but does that mean he’s ready to step into the MCU?

Is Ollie Palmer in Deadpool & Wolverine?

It looks like Ollie Palmer really does make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. After a fan noticed the player in the background of a scene, dressed in a white shirt and denim jacket, the team members of a podcast dedicated to Wrexham A.F.C backed up the claim on Twitter. In one of their posts, we can see a still of the scene that features the striker, along with a screengrab of an Instagram comment from Palmer. Said comment reads “If you squint…” and came after Reynolds posted the film’s trailer on the social media platform, seemingly hinting at the player’s cameo.

Deadpool himself later fanned the flames of speculation, admitting that fans have “keen eyesight.” Of course, this could simply be passed off as Ryan Reynolds being his usual self, taking the opportunity to go along with a fun theory just for the sake of it. However, the podcast team later cleared things up with a fan, claiming that Palmer confirmed the cameo when asked about the subject.

I guess this pretty much settles the debate. Ollie Palmer is joining Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, making this the second project in which the two share the screen. Now, though, I have to wonder whether or not the Hollywood star even considered Rob McElhenney, his fellow Wrexham co-owner and actor, for a cameo as well. At the very least, we’ll see them together again in Welcome to Wrexham season 3.

Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.