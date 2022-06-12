It’s official, MCU fans will never agree on ‘Iron Man 3’

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is fully entitled to have and share their opinion on which of the 28 installments so far can be deemed the best or worst, but the consensus continually hammers home the notion that none of them will ever be quite as polarizing or divisive as Iron Man 3.

Thor: The Dark World, The Incredible Hulk, and Eternals are ranked at the bottom of the critical pile, but each of those comic book blockbusters has a vociferous fanbase more than happy to defend them to the death. Mention Shane Black’s threequel to a longtime MCU supporter, though, and there’s no telling what the reaction is going to be.

Plenty of folks have rushed to the defense of Robert Downey Jr.’s third solo adventure anytime it becomes a hot topic of conversation on social media, but as you can see from the latest instance of Iron Man 3 trending, everyone’s going to have to agree to disagree.

With IRON MAN 3 trending, a reminder that it’s the worst of the IRON MAN films for so many reasons though the neutering of the Mandarin is by far the most egregious 🤮 pic.twitter.com/AUtEdj4wqE — Maverick Weber (@ErickWeber) June 11, 2022

Iron Man 3 clears like a quarter of the MCU. Incredible film, so annoyed that losers who can't think for themselves dislike it. https://t.co/8mfg1Owzz7 — Enzo (is enjoying the sun) (@GojiraMan25) June 12, 2022

Iron man 3 is a bad movie

You can't tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/ZXyQ6LDZXG — (he/him Jesus Garcia ) (@jesusgtakes) June 11, 2022

i think you shouldn't judge people for liking something that isn't really good. like for example do i know that iron man 3 is not a good movie? yes. is it still my favourite? fuck yeah. you shouldn't feel bad for liking stuff that isn't perfect. — emari/crow (@corvushomo) June 11, 2022

Previously Unseen Iron Man 3 Concept Art Shows Off Tony Stark's Underwater Armor 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Iron man 3 go away

And never come back

No one cares about that mid film https://t.co/SzLMKUAvue — (he/him Jesus Garcia ) (@jesusgtakes) June 11, 2022

Is this supposed to be a difficult choice?? Iron Man 3 can fuck right off and never come back please https://t.co/1mKnlJtRDY — Ian Gallagher (@WitchDoctorBad) June 11, 2022

Iron man 3 is beautiful… if you don’t think so that’s on you — sapphire || tony + nick defender (@saphstarks) June 11, 2022

Iron Man 3 is trending.



Can anyone tell me why they think it’s a bad movie without using the word “Mandarin”?



It has some of the best set pieces of the whole MCU, innovative low-tech fight scenes, and a perfect balance of humor/action/drama.



In my top 5 of the MCU, fight me. pic.twitter.com/iwWlLtUgaP — Carlos Quentin Tarantino (@CQT_SOX) June 11, 2022

A 79 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 78 percent user rating would appear to underline Iron Man 3‘s credentials as an above-average costumed crimefighting epic, but it’s nowhere near that simple. There’s a huge number of MCU enthusiasts who absolutely adore the film, while just as many others consider it an egregious affront to canon.

Obviously, opinions are in fact very much like assholes in that we’ve all got them, but the ongoing debate only services to reinforce that both sides of the Iron Man 3 defense can’t seem to settle on which party is correct.