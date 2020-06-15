Justice League’s Jesse Eisenberg Says He’s Very Happy For Zack Snyder

It’s coming up for a month since it was announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was officially on its way, arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2021. DC fans were ecstatic over the news, as were many of the stars of the movie – with Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and more expressing excitement or support for their director in response to the news. You wouldn’t expect his character to be pleased about the return of the League, but Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg is also thrilled by the announcement.

While speaking to Digital Spy, Eisenberg said he was “very happy” for Snyder given that he’s finally able to share his original vision for the superhero team-up flick with the world, echoing comments he’s made before on the subject. The interviewer then wondered if the news was worrying, given how loud and angry some of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaigners could be on social media. Eisenberg doesn’t see it that way, though, believing this is just an evolution of the way things have always been.

“Well, always, audiences have been dictating what people are making. But this is just kind of much more immediate, kind of pre-emptive.”

Eisenberg already featured in a cameo in the theatrical cut of Justice League, with the bald billionaire meeting Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke on his yacht. But he’s set to have an even bigger role in Snyder’s version, with the director teasing details about it on Vero. For one, the League will have to turn to the incarcerated Luthor in Arkham Asylum for information on the threat of Darkseid and the Apokolips, knowledge he was shown to receive in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There has been talk of reshoots happening, but the most likely option is that the cast could return for some ADR (Additional Dialogue Recording). It’s possible Eisenberg will be involved with this. Either way, it looks like Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be the final time he gets to play Superman’s nemesis in the DCEU.