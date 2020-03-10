Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Messy Divorce Texts Surface

It hasn’t been a very stable decade for Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp and now ex-wife Amber Heard. Over the past five or so years, the two previous lovebirds have had some pretty exhausting legal battles over which of them was physically and emotionally abusive to the other.

Although some clues have indicated that both actors were abusive throughout the marriage, the overwhelming majority of evidence seems to point to Heard being the instigator of various physical altercations. Court documents have said that she defecated on Depp’s bed and repeatedly punched him in the face, while audio leaks have proven that she felt that she couldn’t control herself.

Heard has since garnered extreme levels of backlash as this mounting evidence seems to bury her, prompting petitions to replace her in Aquaman 2 and end her career as a spokesperson for cosmetics company L’Oreal. For good reason, too, as audio clips that emerged in recent months have her admitting that she can’t promise to stop abusing Depp. Apparently, however, none the allegations against her have been enough to sway Warner Bros. or L’Oreal, ensuring that her career is safe for the time being.

Heard placed a restraining order on Depp following their 2017 divorce to prevent the two from having unproductive communication, but they eventually agreed to have their mutual agent, Christian Carino, act as a middle-man for any texts they might want to send. Those texts have now come to light in the wake of the ongoing investigations into the couple’s abusive relationship, and as expected, they’re melancholy and full of despair.

One such text from an overwhelmed Depp read:

It feels like a dream and a nightmare all in one, it was difficult to not die when our eyes met. i have no choice but to dive into those pools of green. they represent every millisecond of what we had. i miss her. i love her. i always will. as will she. there were some difficult things to swallow…but, one either swallows or chokes.

He continues in another text to Carino:

What I wanted was a fresh start with my wife. which, i thought was what she wanted. she should do what she really feels…if her priorities are not us, then i will proceed and do what i have to do. i dangle no more.

Heard, feeling overwhelmed, also sent the following text:

I’m afraid I am setting myself up to fall back in again. It was so hard to leave him. I’ve been through too much. And I see no future in this. And every time I see him it’s like my chest is ripped open and every piece of my soul is ground down to a pulp. Since seeing him in San Francisco, I have been a complete mess. I literally have been sobbing all day and night.

How things will ultimately play out in the months and years ahead is yet to be seen, but as it stands, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp won’t have it easy in the meantime.