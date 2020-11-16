Johnny Depp Reportedly Talking With Netflix About Future Projects

With an unassailable lead in the streaming wars and a subscriber base that numbers well over 190 million, all of whom pay their monthly fees, Netflix are in a much better position to take creative risks than the majority of their competitors. For instance, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman wound up as a streaming exclusive because the rest of the major studios refused to stump up the budget that the legendary filmmaker was asking for, and Netflix were more than happy to step in and fund a guaranteed awards season favorite.

Despite enjoying their best year ever in terms of the consistent quality of original movies, though, the company have been ruthless in wielding the axe when it comes to episodic television. Still, while the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic might be wide-ranging, Netflix managed to find the cash to secure a globetrotting spy series with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, which certainly won’t have come cheap.

Star power and name value is evidently a big deal to them, then, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a prequel to The Witcher was in the works weeks before Blood Origin was officially announced, and that The Umbrella Academy was getting a third season – that the platform have no issues extending an olive branch to Johnny Depp despite his recent legal troubles, and they’re looking to collaborate with the fallen star.

If the reports turn out to be true and Hollywood is reluctant to retain his services, then somewhere like Netflix would be the ideal destination for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Whether it ends up being movies or his first recurring role in a TV show since he left 21 Jump Street 30 years ago, the more relaxed environment and creative freedom afforded in the world of streaming might be the perfect place for Johnny Depp to rehabilitate his career and as such, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him take his talents to the platform.