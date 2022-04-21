Content warning: the article contains references to vulgar language and discussions of domestic abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

Johnny Depp has confirmed that he wrote about his ex-wife Amber Heard that his children loved her, while also referring to the mother of his children, ex-spouse Vanessa Paradis, as a four letter insult.

This all comes amid a trial of dueling lawsuits, with Pirates of the Carribean actor Depp suing ex-wife and Aquaman star Heard for defamation for $50 million.The lawsuit centers around a 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp wasn’t named in the piece, he argues he is implied as the abuser in question in the article. Depp denies the claims and says the allegations damaged his career. Depp’s lawyers say Heard was the abuser in the relationship, not him. Heard is counter-suing, also for defamation, for $100 million.

Thursday represents the third day of testimony from Depp, and the first full day of cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers, which was live-streamed from the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

Ben Rottenborn read aloud an email Depp had sent to rock icon Elton John, whom Depp had credited as helping him sober up in the past.

“[M]y kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber, my girl. And that pressure off my shoulders is f**king gone […] Until the French extortionist (ex-c**t) attempts to brainwash them against her, which I’m sure is imminent,” the excerpt read.

When Rottenborn asked if Depp if he read that correctly, Depp said, “You did, very well.” The actor also confirmed he was referring to Paradis, the mother of his children, when rederenced “French extortionist” and “ex-c**t.”

In earlier testimony under cross-examination, Depp admitted to saying he wanted to drown and burn Heard in a text message to Avengers actor Paul Bettany.

On Wednesday, Depp detailed the alleged “endless circle” of arguing that ended up dominating his relationship with Heard, which often escalated to violence. He also claimed, in excruciating detail, that Heard allegedly smashed a vodka bottle on his hand that ended up severing off his fingertip.

On Tuesday, he alleged Heard’s domestic abuse claims against him were “lies” and “heinous and disturbing.” Depp also characterized Heard’s allegations of Depp’s drug abuse as “grossly embellished.”

Depp and Heard’s former marriage counselor described the couple’s behavior with each as “mutual abuse,” in her testimony last week. The therapist, Laurel Anderson, also said she saw bruises on Heard’s face at one point.

Sean Bett, Depp’s security guard, testified Monday that he had taken photographs of injuries on Depp’s face, including scratches and bruises, on two separate occasions in 2015. He also said he never saw any evidence of physical abuse on Heard, nor did she ever tell him that Depp abused her.

Heard is slated to testify at some point during the trial, which is expected to last more than a month. Other famous names on the witness list, slated for testimony, include tech mogul Elon Musk, and actors James Franco and Bettany.