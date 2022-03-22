Days removed from its theatrical launch, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has kept its perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes while more reviews pour in.

The film which launched outside of Japan on March 18 has garnered at least 22 critic reviews since then — all of them contributing to the film’s perfect 100 percent score.

It hasn’t just been critics sharing the love for Jujutsu Kaisen’s first theatrical release, as fans have shared more than 2,500 reviews and, currently, the film is sitting just shy of flawless at 99 percent based on audience response.

The movie set in the universe of the extremely popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen first aired in Japan back in December of 2021, but now those around the world have finally had the chance to see it for themselves.

Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was the bestselling film at the Japan box office beating out Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thice Upon A Time, which was set to close out the year as its best film launch.

During its theatrical run, Evangelion garnered around $90 million which Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was able to reach within its first 45 days at Japanese theatres. According to The Numbers, since its launch in the US, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has earnt more than $17 million contributing to the worldwide total of $148 million.

If you haven’t yet seen the film for yourself it is now available to check out in theaters and, for those who haven’t yet watched the series, Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Crunchyroll.