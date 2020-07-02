Justice League Producer Responds To Accusation Of Joss Whedon’s Abusive Behavior

Earlier this week, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher called the on-set behavior of Justice League director Joss Whedon inappropriate. While Whedon himself has yet to responded to these allegations, a fellow producer on the film has already come to his aid.

Everything started when Fisher posted a video of himself praising Whedon at Comic Con whilst sitting beside Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. It was accompanied by the text: “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

Two days later, Fisher followed up this video with another tweet in which he labeled Whedon’s behavior as “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”

Whedon, who was brought on to helm Justice League following the abrupt departure of original director Zack Snyder, has not yet responded to the criticisms of his former colleague. But in the meantime, another producer on the flopped blockbuster, Jon Berg, has reached out to Variety.

Talking to reporters over at the publication, Berg said that Fisher’s claims were “categorically untrue.” Reflecting on what could have caused Fisher to bear such animosity towards the filmmaker, Berg recounted an incident on set as so:

“I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyaa,’ which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series.”

The fact that there was conflict during the making of Justice League is no breaking news. The film, which was trying to rival Marvel’s Avengers titles without first establishing its main characters in their own standalone movies, was doomed to fail from the minute it was greenlit.

While things aren’t looking good for Whedon at the moment, the same cannot be said for Snyder. After a tough couple of years following the unexpected suicide of his teenage daughter, Autumn, the director is once again making headlines now that his hotly-anticipated altered cut of the film is coming to HBO Max.