Watch: New Justice League Promo Reveals The Voice Of Darkseid

With just two weeks to go until it hits HBO Max, the marketing for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has increased the hype even more by revealing another first about the director’s cut. By this point, we know how Darkseid, lord of Apokolips will look in the movie, but this new promo reveals how he’ll sound. This Thursday, the streaming platform released a Batman-centric teaser trailer which features various characters’ voiceovers playing on top of a moody shot of the Dark Knight overlooking Gotham. Check it out in the player above.

Characters heard include Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman (“hate is useless”), Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor (“If you want the Batman, here is something you must know…”) and Jared Leto’s Joker (a creepy laugh, obviously). There’s also a quote from Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter in which he explains why he’s finally revealing his alien origins now (“I have a stake in this world, and it’s time I started fighting for it”). Best of all, though, is our first sound clip of Ray Porter as Darkseid. “I will come to claim my great prize,” he intones, presumably talking about Earth.

From the brief audio clip here, we can tell that Porter’s ubervillain has the deep, guttural tone you’d expect to come out of the New God’s mouth while also retaining a sense of intelligence and cunning. There’s a similar timber to the voice of Ciaran Hinds’ Steppenwolf, too, creating a continuity between how the Apokoliptians sound. It’s currently unclear how many lines Darkseid has in the Snyder Cut, as Steppenwolf will still be the main antagonist, but this definitely whets our appetite for more. Remember, underlings Desaad and Granny Goodness will also be showing up.

Clocking in at an epic four hours, there should be plenty of room for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to deliver everything fans want from it. Don’t miss it on HBO Max – or on VOD internationally – from Thursday, March 18th.