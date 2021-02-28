Justice League Snyder Cut Reportedly Ends With [SPOILERS]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been the subject of more speculation than virtually any other comic book movie in history, dating all the way back to the debates raging online about whether or not it even existed. We know now that it didn’t really, and it’s cost Warner Bros. an awful lot of money to have the filmmaker finally put the finishing touches to his original vision, but at least they didn’t have to pay him for his efforts.

Whisperings of a mind-blowing cameo once again sent the Justice League rumor mill into overdrive, something that happens on an almost weekly basis these days, with Ryan Reynolds almost instantly ruling himself out of the running. Instead, the surprise guest in question is reportedly Harry Lennix’s Martian Mahunter, which seems a little strange given that both Snyder and the actor himself confirmed that his extraterrestrial alter ego would show up in the HBO Max exclusive, which is almost the opposite of mind-blowing.

There’s no word yet on how exactly J’onn J’onzz fits into the plot, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut was heading to HBO Max long before it was confirmed, and that Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look for the film – that he’ll show up near the end to conclude Justice League on a major cliffhanger.

According to our intel, Martian Manhunter will tell Batman that there’s a war coming, teasing the war against Darkseid. Of course, Justice League was originally set to be the first half of a two-part story, so if Snyder is restoring his intended narrative, then the four-hour epic could conceivably finish off on a note designed to set up the sequel we’ll never see, which would be somewhat fitting for such a troubled production, if also infuriating for the fans.