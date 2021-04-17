Kathleen Kennedy Rumored To Want Jon Favreau To Take Over Star Wars After Her

While the development of a gigantic movie franchise like Star Wars requires the hard work and creative input of hundreds of people, fans have for one reason or another found one person to blame for all the shortcomings of the Sequel Trilogy.

We’re referring, of course, to Kathleen Kennedy, current head of Lucasfilm and the ultimate authority on matters of that galaxy far, far away, who’s been in the fandom’s bad books ever since the controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi released to a mixed reception. Indeed, despite the fact that Kennedy is arguably one of the most successful producers in Hollywood, the media and the rumor mill haven’t exactly been kind to her efforts to regenerate George Lucas’ creation for old admirers and newcomers alike.

That being said, the exec’s attempts haven’t always fallen through. Take The Mandalorian, for instance, which was admittedly produced by the Iron Man director Jon Favreau, but it still happened on Kennedy’s watch.

There’s recently been hearsay about a civil war brewing inside Lucasfilm, with Favreau and Filoni wishing to take Star Wars in a different direction and the president refusing to let them make headway. Now, according to Giant Freakin Robot, who cite an unnamed insider on Reddit, the situation is not so much a power struggle as it is Kennedy willingly trying to get Favreau to take over from her after her contract is up later this year.

Apparently, the two are “on pleasant terms,” and Kennedy actually wants Favreau to assume control of the brand once she retires/moves on. As for the creative differences, the source notes that such disagreements have always been part of the process since Disney’s acquisition in 2012. The current dilemma is apparently between The Mandalorian producers and the head of the story group Pablo Hidalgo, who wants to see the series “resemble a D&D campaign. More aesthetic, less narrative,” while the former are opting for a more traditional approach.

Tell us, though, do you think the filmmaker is a good choice to helm Star Wars from now on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.