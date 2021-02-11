Here’s How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Kraven The Hunter

Sony has been idly developing a movie based around Kraven the Hunter for a while now, but it’s possible that they’ve finally found their leading man. Marvel fans have put forward several suggestions for who’d be perfect for the part – Jason Momoa, Joe Manganiello and Karl Urban to name just three – but according to a recent report, the studio has apparently offered the gig to none other than Keanu Reeves.

As this is a bit of a left-field choice, you might be finding it hard to imagine the John Wick star in the role. If that’s the case, then maybe this cool piece of fan art can help you out. Digital artist The Imaginative Hobbyist has mocked up what Reeves could look like as Kraven and he’s gone for a pretty classic design for the supervillain, keeping his lion fur coat, but also modernizing the character with the addition of shades and khakis.

The report from The Illuminerdi only says that Sony has extended an offer to Reeves, so it’s unclear if he’s accepted it. The actor has been circling the Marvel universe for a while now, though, so it’s just a matter of time before he steps into his second comic book role, following his turn as DC’s John Constantine back in 2005. Speaking of which, there’s a chance he might be reprising that character soon in the DCEU.

It once seemed as if Kraven was set to appear in Spider-Man 3, but with the movie already having so many players – including two confirmed villains so far in the form of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock – that looks less likely. Instead, it appears he’ll make his big screen debut in his own feature film, as directed by Triple Frontier’s J.C. Chandor. But should Keanu Reeves be the one to bring Kraven the Hunter to live-action? Join the conversation in the comments section.