Kevin Feige’s Leaving The Door Open For Charlie Cox’s Daredevil To Join The MCU

If all of the speculation was to be taken as fact, then Charlie Cox would be set for a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was inevitable that the rumor mill would be sent into overdrive from almost the second the rights to Daredevil reverted back to Marvel Studios once the two-year hold following the cancellation of the Netflix series expired.

So far, we’ve heard that the actor is set to appear in Spider-Man 3, an R-rated miniseries, another small screen project designed for Disney Plus, play a recurring role in She-Hulk and headline a solo movie. Obviously, none of this has been confirmed, with the only factually accurate statement being that the Man Without Fear currently rests in the hands of Kevin Feige.

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer has been hitting the interview circuit to promote tomorrow’s premiere of WandaVision, and he’s been dropping a ton of vague information about the studio’s plans for the future. When asked specifically about Cox returning to play Daredevil in the MCU, Feige gave one of his typically non-committal answers that reveals plenty of information without actually giving anything away.

“I look at anything that’s happened before, whether it’s our movies, whether it’s Marvel Entertainment TV series, and, particularly, obviously, the comics, video games, cartoons, all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel. That’s the way the comics have worked for 80 years. So, we’ll see.”

Clearly, the door remains wide open for the 38 year-old to suit up again, but that’s about as much as we can infer from the Feige’s statement. The fans want it, Cox certainly wants it and Kingpin star Vincent D’Onofrio couldn’t be clearer about it, but at this stage, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Daredevil in the MCU. There are 25 projects currently in the works and set for release before the end of 2023, though, and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is a prime candidate for the next wave of content after that.