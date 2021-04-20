Kevin Feige Reportedly Hopes To Have Ryan Reynolds In The MCU For Years

The rest of Fox’s X-Men universe may be dead, but Marvel Studios isn’t going to dump the Deadpool franchise, which surprised everyone to become the most profitable corner of the XMCU. Deadpool 3 is in development now, and while we don’t yet know how much it’ll carry over from Fox’s films, it’s certain that Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson and he’ll essentially be the same character we know and love, complete with an R-rating – a first for the MCU.

Kevin Feige has explained that this project is the only R-rated one they have in the works right now, too, so that just goes to show how much Marvel is bending their rules to keep Reynolds happy and insert the Merc into the franchise. And that’s because Feige apparently plans to keep the Canadian star around for a long time to come yet. According to tipster Daniel Richtman, the Marvel Studios president wants Reynolds to remain on board for “years.”

This fits with the way Feige has gushed about the actor in interviews, calling him a “force of nature.” He knows that Reynolds is the best asset they inherited from Fox’s X-Men movies and he clearly doesn’t want to let him go. As per previous intel, he’s even handing him an unprecedented amount of creative control, with the star apparently allowed to do pretty much whatever he wants on DP3.

At the same time, other rumors are pointing to there being some conflict between Reynolds and Disney as both parties get used to working with each other. It’s been claimed that there’s some “censoring” happening behind the scenes, which has frustrated the star. But it appears that the man who brings the Merc with the Mouth to life will ultimately win out, as the studio views him as “a gold mine.”

Deadpool 3 is being written by Bob’s Burgers duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, with Ryan Reynolds also contributing. It won’t shoot until next year due to his busy schedule, but hopefully we get more updates soon.