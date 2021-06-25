Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg Reportedly Teaming Up For Netflix Comedy

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg may occupy very different ends of the cinematic spectrum in terms of their established screen personas and favored genres, but two things that both actors share are a penchant for comedy and packing their slate with as many projects as possible.

In February of this year, it was revealed that Hart would be re-teaming with John Hamburg, a comedy veteran who wrote Zoolander, Meet the Fockers and Hart’s Night School, as well as directing Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man and Why Him?, for Netflix’s Me Time. Hart will also produce the project as part of his massive development deal with the streamer, and the premise follows a stay at home dad who gets some time to himself when his wife and kids are of town, where he reconnects with his best friend for a wild weekend.

A new report is offering that the best friend role could be filled by Mark Wahlberg, no stranger to the genre himself having proven his underrated chops in hits like The Other Guys and Seth MacFarlane’s Ted duology. The purported character details would put it right in the star’s wheelhouse, too, with the role of Huck described as a party boy man-child that’s lost his job and spiraled out of control.

Kevin Hart‘s Fatherhood was released on Netflix last week, while he’s just wrapped Borderlands and has The Man from Toronto and DC League of Super-Pets on the horizon. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg has packed on the pounds for biopic Stu, was recently seen in Paramount+ dud Infinite and has Uncharted with Tom Holland arriving next year, with a Spenser Confidential sequel also in development. Clearly, scheduling could be the defining factor in how quickly Me Time comes together behind the scenes.