Kiddy Kong is the newest obscure character to hype up fans following the release of the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a scene from the trailer in which Chris Pratt’s Mario is leading the pack in a Kart race on Rainbow Road, fans were quick to point out the shimmering shades of Funky Kong in the background. In that same scene, gaming fanatics were also convinced Kiddy Kong made a brief cameo, the little cousin of Dixie Kong who has not been a playable character in a videogame since the 1990s.

The small but clearly vocal fanbase for Kiddy Kong celebrated the brief moment on Twitter.

WHOA WHOA WAIT KIDDY KONG?! pic.twitter.com/4scpTOcTBO — ❄️ExpandDong❄️(9 Days till 🎂) MARIO MOVIE HYPE (@ExpandDong15) November 29, 2022

I’m sorry but IS THAT FUCKING KIDDY KONG pic.twitter.com/sRNgKvWuuL — Chickenbone (@Chickenbone213) November 29, 2022

HOL UP, THAT'S FUCKING KIDDY KONG pic.twitter.com/FVZK3AjBof — extendo 🧭 (@ExtendoFun) November 29, 2022

WE KNOW THAT FUCKING KIDDY KONG IS BEING BROUGHT BACK INTO THE PUBLIC CONSCIENCE pic.twitter.com/DtzlU4DV4F — Poppy BLAST💥 (🎂 2 DAYS) (@SeaBunnyPoppy) November 29, 2022

One fan was hesitant to get their hopes up, in case the apes in the trailer just happen to be look-alikes.

Two of my friends (one of them being @front_ray) DM'd me saying that Funky and Kiddy Kong actually make cameos or appearances in the Super Mario Bros Movie these figures do actually sorta look like them but it's not confirmed if it's THEM in the movie#supermariobrosmovie pic.twitter.com/KxWbXnjVbe — DiddyKonga Returns (#MarioMovie) (@AlliDalli2) November 29, 2022

If they could bring Kiddy Kong back, does that mean a Paper Mario movie might not be far off? That was one fan’s dream.

THE MARIO MOVIE LOOKS SO HYPE! SMALLER CHARACTERS LIKE KIDDY KONG BEING IN IT GIVES ME SMALL HOPE FOR A SUPER PAPER MARIO BONE. — Emerald (@KoopaKid82) November 29, 2022

Other highlights for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that fans raved about included praise for Charlie Day as Luigi, a fan theory that he is actually romantically involved with Jack Black’s Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy’s badass turn as Princess Peach. Plus, we got the debut of Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, which promises a goofier take on the character.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to theaters on April 7, 2023.