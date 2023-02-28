Latest DC News: The maddened SnyderHorde threatens to sue the DCU and the MCU beats out the DCEU for worst place

It turns out that the fans of the Snyderverse may not understand what false advertising means exactly. Also, one of James Gunn’s besties is headed for the big screen and DC is finally running behind the MCU in a good way.

Can DCEU fans really sue DC for not making good on Henry Cavill’s Black Adam cameo?

Photo via Warner Bros.

No matter what one thinks about the DCEU aka “The Snyderverse”, it’s fairly certain that most DC fans were pretty psyched to see Henry Cavill back in his blue tights as the mighty Man of Steel in last year’s Black Adam post-credits scene. The movie itself may have been flawed, but more than a few audience members thought the appearance was a guarantee that they’d be seeing Cavill flying across the screen in the near future.

Unfortunately, that turned out to not be the case. New co-CEO of DC, James Gunn, would go on to explain that he would be seeking a younger actor to portray Superman in his new DCU debut in Superman: Legacy and Cavill would be moving on to other franchises. And that was good enough for most people. But not for the die-hard SnyderFans.

One DCEU superfan (in more ways than one) has proposed that fans initiate a class action false advertising lawsuit against the studio based on the unfulfilled promise of seeing Cavill’s Superman return. It was suggested following news of a recent lawsuit against Universal involving Ana de Armas appearing in a trailer for a movie that didn’t include her footage in the finished film. But while that lawsuit is proceeding on the basis that trailers may technically be considered advertisements, the same standard wouldn’t apply to a finished film.



Sorry folks. You can’t get Cavill back with lawyers. Best of luck with the Netflix campaign though.

Audiences are pretty much guaranteed to see this James Gunn BFF onscreen very soon

Image via HBO Max

Pretty much nothing in comic book movies is inevitable, not even Thanos. But it is a very safe bet that James Gunn will always cast one of his longtime collaborators into whatever project he’s working on at the time. Most famously, Gunn will provide some sort of a role, large or small to his brother Sean, who has appeared in all the installments of James’ Guardians of the Galaxy as well as his first DC film, The Suicide Squad.

But Sean isn’t the only Gunn regular. Gunns buddy comedian Steve Agee has been seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the Ravager Gef and appeared not only as the body actor for King Shark in The Suicide Squad but also as A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos in the same film and its TV follow up series Peacemaker. Now Gunn has revealed that audiences can expect to see him again STAT.

In a tweet celebrating Agee’s birthday, Gunn stated that people will see Agee “sooner than you think” which seems to indicate that the Sarah Silverman Program actor will be an upcoming Gunn or DC project. This may include one of the three DC films in post that are yet to hit theaters, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, or Blue Beetle. Agee would likely appear as Economos just as Gunn’s wife Jennifer Holland appeared as her Peacemaker character Emilia Harcourt in Black Adam.

Of course, he may just be teasing another Guardians of the Galaxy cameo. But fingers crossed we’ll be seeing Economos’ tragic dye job in the near future.

The MCU just won the race to the bottom ahead of the World’s Finest

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel finally achieved a milestone DC isn’t ever going to envy. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has beaten out Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the title of biggest week-to-week decline for a comic book movie to debut to over $100 million in its opening weekend. And it only took them seven years.

To be sure, the MCU has been experiencing diminishing returns for a while now, ever since Phase Three culminated with the spectacularly well-received Avengers: Endgame, but this is the first time an MCU movie has been greeted with such lackluster box office returns that it has ever dipped below BvsS, which has held on to the title for nearly a decade.

Congrats on making one more rung up the ladder!