Latest Marvel News: A shocking theory may reveal the Multiverse Saga’s ultimate hero as an ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star eyes an unexpected return

Shake off those Monday blues, MCU mavens, it’s time for another daily Marvel news roundup. Avengers: Secret Wars might be many years away, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting creative and coming up with a wild theory on who might prove to be the ultimate hero of the Multiverse Saga — spoilers: the answer is unexpected. Also unexpected is an Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. star making it known that they’d be up for a return, but it’s not one of the usual suspects.

Fans predict the protector of the multiverse will be… Loki?

Loki did a lot of the heavy-lifting in setting up the threat of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, so one new fan theory wonders if the Jonathan Majors villain’s story arc might come full circle once he’s eventually defeated in Secret Wars. This bold but somewhat believable concept says that Loki and Sylvie will take over from He Who Remains to govern over the timestream once Kang is dead, becoming They Who Remain. This might actually be a fitting end for the trickster god who once wanted to be all-powerful.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star talks potential comeback — and it’s not who you think

With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back in the ring, Marvel TV enthusiasts are just waiting on the happy day when characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are folded into the MCU as well. Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg, and Ming-Na Wen are the ones who often come up, but a different veteran from the ABC series has now made clear they wouldn’t say no to reprising their role. It’s J. August Richards, who played anti-hero Deathlok across multiple seasons. The cybernetic supersoldier certainly is ripe for a return.

The people have spoken, and they’ve declared the MCU’s greatest subfranchise

Obviously, the MCU is the biggest franchise in cinema right now, but what is the greatest subfranchise within the Marvel universe? While you might expect this to be a big debate, folks seem to unanimously agree on the answer after a viral tweet praised the flawlessness of the Captain America trilogy. Ignoring Iron Man, disregarding Doctor Strange, and forgetting all about Thor, the majority of Marvel faithfuls appear confident that Cap comes out on top. No pressure, New World Order!

It’s Doctor Strange vs. Iron Man as folks debate Marvel’s most arrogant hero

A lot of MCU heroes have personality flaws, but Tony Stark and Stephen Strange stand out from the pack due to being serious works-in-progress when they both started their journeys to heroism. And yet Redditors recently asked the impossible: which of the pair is the bigger jerk? People seemed split, with some highlighting Strange’s knack for pushing people away and others pointing out Tony’s abundance of over-confidence. Let’s just hope they don’t get started on who has the better beard.

