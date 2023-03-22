At a time of considerable upheaval for the company across the board, Marvel Studios is losing one of its most important people, someone who has been with the company since the very beginning. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again continues its campaign to confound audiences by giving one thing only to take away something else, as the latest round of sneak peeks is inciting mixed feelings in MCU lovers everywhere. Here we go…

The most important Marvel Studios exec not called Kevin Feige leaves company in an unexpected and controversial exit

Screengrab via YouTube/Marvel Media Posts

In a truly surprising shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy, executive producer Victoria Alonso — widely considered to be Kevin Feige’s right-hand woman for the best part of a decade — has left Marvel Studios behind. As if this wasn’t shocking enough, allegations — that are yet to be corroborated, it should be said — are claiming Alonso was “singularly responsible” for creating a “toxic work environment,” particularly in regards to the MCU’s ill-treated VFX team. Those who follow the corporate side of Marvel-dom are eagerly awaiting further developments on this front.

The latest set footage proves Daredevil: Born Again still isn’t done trampling over the original Netflix series

Screengrab via YouTube/Screen Culture

Another day, another hint that Born Again isn’t so much a revival as a straight-up reboot. On top of former regular cast-members being let go and other characters being recast, the Disney Plus series looks to be retconning actual plot-points from Netflix’s Daredevil at this stage, with some flashbacks to a certain white suit-wearing crime boss’ backstory perhaps conflicting with what’s been already established. But, hey, at least we got some new snaps offering our best look yet at Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock. You win some, you lose some, amiright?

A Doctor Strange scribe won’t be the only MCU veteran gearing up for Netflix’s Gears of War movie if the fans have their way

Image via Marvel Studios

Over in Netflix-land, the long-gestating Gears of War adaptation is finally getting somewhere, with Doctor Strange and Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts announced to be penning the screenplay. But he’s not the only veteran of the Marvel universe that the internet wants to see board the production. Surprising no one, everyone’s still obsessed with the idea of outgoing Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista playing protagonist Marcus Fenix, not least the actor himself. Who knows who Netflix bosses will find to lead this latest attempt at a new franchise, but if they know what’s good for them, Bautista should be their first port of call.

Tim Roth might be hinting at a post-She-Hulk MCU return, but the real abomination would be if more of the latest Marvel news didn’t come your way soon.