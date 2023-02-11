Kevin Feige’s told us all along that it’s all connected, but Marvel‘s latest two movies may share a much more subtle link than we were aware of, one that could indicate an underappreciated comic book property is coming to the screen soon. Elsewhere, Avengers: Secret Wars is still a few years out and yet fans are already in overdrive theorizing about what could transpire when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take on Kang, who’s just about to make his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Speaking of…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Quantumania are secretly working in tandem to set up an underrated Marvel team

Image via Marvel Studios

If you ask us, there’s something that Wakanda Forever and Quantumania have in common that could go someway to establishing a new superhero team in the MCU. For starters, the Black Panther sequel introduced an often overlooked character who may yet prove very important, while Ant-Man 3 sees the return of a fan favorite ⁠— their involvement has been confirmed, although they’ve been kept out of the marketing ⁠— who’s primed to take on more responsibility in the franchise. Let’s just say these two might be about to put a new spinoff on the map.

An X-Men icon says too much by admitting they’re ‘on standby’ for Deadpool 3

Image via 20th Century Fox

Professor X might be a powerful psychic, but it seems that Patrick Stewart lets his loose lips do the talking. Following on from his return in Doctor Strange 2, the X-Men icon has seemingly confirmed that he’ll be involved in Deadpool 3, as he’s at least provisionally being considered for some sort of role in the Ryan Reynolds-starring threequel. Stewart has admitted that he’s been asked to remain “on standby” for the movie, which only adds credence to those rumors of multiple Fox stars coming back for DP3. If Stewart can next let slip that Halle Berry is getting the same instruction that would be great.

An MCU alum’s new Marvel role has got folks hoping for an Avengers: Secret Wars crossover

Image via Marvel Animation/Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on Disney Channel this Friday, and while it isn’t formally part of the MCU, the fact that Laurence Fishburne is playing the Beyonder in the series is making people sit up and pay attention. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star offers a hilariously flamboyant portrayal of the uber-villain, and now fans will be disappointed if either he doesn’t play the part in Avengers: Secret Wars or if Jonathan Majors doesn’t ape his performance (in case those rumors the Beyonder will be a Kang variant turn out to be true).

Rumors of Iron Man returning in Secret Wars might be fake news (at least for now), but it’s no lie that there will be another batch of the latest Marvel news headed your way tomorrow.