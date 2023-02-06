Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets dragged down to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ levels as Ryan Reynolds defends superhero sex

There’s never a dull moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that becomes especially true when people inevitably turn on the franchise’s latest installment from the second it hits Disney Plus, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been discovering all too well.

Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has been defending the good name of superhero sex, while George Santos has somehow even managed to drag Spider-Man into his orbit of disrepute. Never dull, always strange, but at least there’s always plenty to talk about.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets tarred with the Thor: Love and Thunder brush

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the major recurring criticisms of the MCU’s Phase Four has been the consistently sketchy CGI, and just when you thought Thor: Love and Thunder marked the apex of the conversation on a feature-length scale, Disney Plus subscribers have been tearing into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for its pixelated problems.

It’s hard to argue with some of the subpar digital creations on display, but it’s never a good look for a sequel to one of the franchise’s best being dragged down into the mud alongside one of its most polarizing.

Ryan Reynolds fires back at claims superhero cinema isn’t steamy enough

Image via 20th Century Fox

He may have waited almost a year to offer his response, but Ryan Reynolds nonetheless offered a satisfying rebuttal when he addressed Steven Soderbergh’s claims that “nobody’s f*cking” in the world of superhero cinema.

All it took was an entirely fitting and perfectly on-brand GIF from Deadpool for the star to state his case, even if it’s not the type of risque content you can expect to see in Kevin Feige’s family-friendly output.

George Santos drags Spider-Man into his ever-expanding web of lies

via Marvel

Just when you thought the flights of fancy being spouted by George Santos couldn’t get ant more ridiculous, the congressman has now been called out for lying about his involvement in the worst live-action Spider-Man project of all-time.

The politician claimed he was involved in the money-losing mess that was Broadway’s Turn off the Dark, but somebody who was actually involved in the show moved quickly to debunk the latest in Santos’ long line of fallacies.

Covering disappointing digital deities, costumed crimefighters engaging in coitus, and a political pariah throwing web-slinging falsehoods is al in a day’s work for Marvel, so be sure to check back tomorrow to see what on earth could possibly happen next.