Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ already has fans spelling doom as Jeremy Renner is proven to be a real-life Avenger

The Marvel fandom has suffered a nasty shock this weekend in the wake of the news that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is in (at the time of writing) a stable but critical condition after a snowstorm accident. Further details on the incident have only added to the drama as it turns out the MCU mainstay was proving himself to be a real-life Avenger when it happened. Read on to find out more, as well as the reason why The Marvels is leaving fans fearing the worst about this summer’s blockbuster sequel.

Jeremy Renner was aiding a civilian in need during traumatic accident, proving he’s an IRL Avenger

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

On New Year’s Day, Renner was announced to have been rushed to hospital after he was seriously injured by a collision with a snowplow in his native Reno, Nevada. Following surgery, Renner’s condition is steady, but in the absence of any further updates, we’ve learned that the actor was aiding another driver trapped in their vehicle when he was hit by the plow. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others,” said Mayor of Reno Hillary Schieve in a statement. Our thoughts, along with those of Marvel fans around the globe, are with Renner and his family as we wish him a full recovery.

The Marvels already has fans predicting the worst thanks to a troubling early sign

via Marvel Studios

Certain sections of the fandom have been gearing up to hate on The Marvels from day one, but it has to be said that there is something about the movie that’s causing folks some legitimate concern as we near its release this summer. The Brie Larson vehicle has the (dis)honor of having the second most writers credited on a single Marvel project to date, with four separate scribes drafting the script. That’s not a bad thing on its own, but you know what they say about too many cooks spoiling the broth.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will continue on from WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 in one key way

via Marvel Studios

While we still don’t know if Elizabeth Olsen will cameo as Scarlet Witch, Agatha: Coven of Chaos could be set to follow on from WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 in one other significant sense — through the reintroduction of the Darkhold. The latest rumors point to the Kathryn Hahn starrer exploring the origins of the evil spellbook, which was in Agatha Harkness’ possession in her first appearance. Again, this is just a rumor for now, but it’s certainly a plausible one.

She-Hulk season 2 talks intensifies as fans name the craziest characters who need to appear

Image via Marvel Studios

Who knows if Marvel’s actually going to go ahead and commission it, but all the Jennifer Walters defenders out there are already gearing themselves up for a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. First and foremost, they’ve named the craziest Marvel characters they’d love to see Tatiana Maslany share the screen with next time around, ranging from the obvious — Deadpool is a must — to the inspired — Squirrel Girl, anyone?

Wind back here on Wednesday, True Believers, for the next batch of brain-busting Marvel news to come your way.