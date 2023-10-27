Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool 3’ director fans the flame of cameo speculation as ‘The Marvels’ heats up with rumors of a post-credit scene that’ll blow the MCU wide open

Today’s the day for cameos in Marvel land, which is actually not all that different from any other day of the year, what with Deadpool 3 still in production.

The Merc’s highly-anticipated MCU debut has been fraught with one cameo rumor after another, topping out at a grand total of who-knows-anymore. Given the landmine of spoiler territory surrounding the movie, you have to feel a little bad for its director Shawn Levy who, once again, did his best to avoid becoming the next Tom Holland in an exclusive interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Either as a method of prevention against apathy or because it’s actually part of Marvel’s big plan, The Marvels also saw some hot-button discussion today about a post-credit scene rumor that, if true, could have huge ramifications for the MCU going forward.

Deadpool 3 director all but sweats at the mention of Dazzler and tries to avoid discussing that infamous outing at the Chiefs game

Shawn Levy is used to dodging spoilers by now, since he’s been doing that full-time for the past seven years with Stranger Things. Everything he’s said up until this point about Deadpool 3 has been innocent and fun, and he’s been a good sport about all of it. However, that was before he made a public appearance with Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 1. The very mention of Taylor in his interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast didn’t make the respected director crack, per se, but I can almost bet Tek Knight from The Boys would’ve spotted a bead of sweat on his brow at the mention of Dazzler. The good news is that the exhaustive list of potential cameos, whether or not they are true, was apparently easy to assemble.

Elizabeth Olsen might not have a reason to call Kevin Feige back after the latest news on the Scarlet Witch’s status

You saw it happen. I saw it happen. But Wanda’s demise under the collapse of the castle on Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange 2 was never actually confirmed. Elizabeth Olsen’s comments about phoning Kevin up with brilliant suggestions about her character’s return led most people to assume that Wanda isn’t gone for good. Still — no confirmation. At least until now. Marvel’s recently published reference book, Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe — An Official Timeline has made it explicitly clear where Wanda stands on the whole dead-or-alive argument.

The Marvels gains renewed interest thanks to a multiverse-shattering cameo rumor

If you prefer to live spoiler-free and walk into Marvel movies as squeaky clean as a baby’s bottom, then you should look away now… Yup — Right. About. Now.

Whether or not the prospect of a thrilling post-credit cameo is the reason you see The Marvels in theaters is another conversation entirely, but it doesn’t stop the fact that Brie Larson’s second solo outing has reportedly shot a last-minute post-credit scene starring none other than the OG Fox mutant himself, Kelsey Grammer as Beast. The cameo, if true, would mark the first time in nearly a decade Grammar sat in the makeup chair to become the gifted blue doctor, and it would undoubtedly corroborate the notion that Hugh Jackman is simply the first of many Fox X-Men characters clawing his way into the Multiverse Saga.