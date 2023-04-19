Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available to buy and/or rent on digital, but this happy day for MCU fans is being entirely swallowed up by some uncannily timed developments to do with one of the movie’s biggest stars. Not to mention that Marvel is refusing to answer a Quantum Realm’s worth of queries from fans about when Ant-Man 3 is coming to streaming. Elsewhere, James Gunn looks set to make his most lucrative Marvel-to-DC poach yet.

Jonathan Majors drama overshadows Quantumania‘s digital release and might be the real reason it’s not yet on Disney Plus

Photo via Marvel Studios

Quantumania might be out on digital, but we still have no idea when it’s dropping on Disney Plus. It’s unclear what the deal is with that, but it’s just possible that it’s related to the ongoing bad press surrounding Jonathan Majors — who was just let go by both his management and PR agency. The studio is apparently dedicated to keeping him on as Kang the Conqueror, so it’s possible that the company is waiting for Majors’ legal team to clear his name — as they seem confident they can do — before moving forward with his Kang career and Quantumania‘s long-awaited streaming arrival.

The Russo brothers want in on the DCU, and James Gunn approves — even if the fans of both franchises don’t

Image via Marvel Studios

Anthony and Joe Russo, the men who earned Marvel Studios about $5 billion at the box office, have revealed that they would love to work with James Gunn at his shiny, new DCU. Not looking to stare a gift horse in the mouth, Gunn himself is up for the idea. On the other hand, neither Marvel nor DC fans seem to share his opinion. MCU folks would obviously rather have the Russos back with them — even if a Secret Wars directorial gig is impossible — while DC die-hards don’t want their franchise to become a carbon copy of what Marvel puts out. And Gunn’s already carting Marvel vets into the DCU in bulk as it is.

The Young Avengers may have hit another setback as Agatha: Coven of Chaos details derail a cast-iron fan theory

Image via Disney Plus

Thanks to star Patti LuPone and her loose lips, we now know a little more about Agatha: Coven of Chaos than we did before — but we may have to tear up a fan theory we thought was iron-clad in the process. LuPone offered some intriguing teases about how Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke fits into proceedings that may just tell us he’s not playing Wanda’s son Wiccan after all, despite literally all the signs pointing to this outcome. Well, we should probably be used to the WandaVision world letting us down when it comes to making key MCU debuts (*cough* Ralph Bohner *cough*).

James Gunn is busying himself debunking talk of Marvel interfering with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it’s not misinformation to say more MCU news is never far away.