Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ creators troll the trolls as Kang get existential

The ongoing battle between the key players in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and its detractors continues to be the biggest talking point coming out of the finale, with Jennifer Walters’ war against the Intelligencia taking on new life as it migrates to into the real world – just like the hero did herself in the audacious ninth and final episode.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Majors hints that he’s planning to get existential as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s newest big bad Kang the Conqueror, and more Madame Web set photos have emerged to send fans down the rabbit hole as to just how many web-slinging variants we can expect to see in the Sony-backed blockbuster.

‘She-Hulk‘ team plays the trolls at their own game

via Marvel Studios

Despite being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, She-Hulk currently ranks as the worst-rated MCU project in history on Rotten Tomatoes when it comes to its user rating, something the key creatives involved in the project have been keenly aware of ever since opening the writers room. Wisely, though, they’ve decided to play the trolls at their own game.

On top of star Tatiana Maslany describing the entire series as a “f*ck you” to the naysayers, showrunner Jessica Gao blasted the haters for their “tired and unoriginal” comments on the half-hour legal comedy, before director Kat Coiro admitted that she sought to weaponize them against themselves by turning internet-dwelling miscreants into the main villains in a suitably meta twist.

Jonathan Majors will do you one better, why is Kang?

via Marvel Studios

There’s a lot of pressure on the hefty shoulders of Jonathan Majors to deliver as the MCU’s newest big bad, with Josh Brolin laying down an impressive marker during his stint as Thanos. However, not only does the actor have the benefit of playing a multitude of variants to keep things fresh and interesting, he even sounds as though he’s planning on getting existential.

Describing his outlook on what’s shaping up to be a number of performances across a myriad of upcoming projects, the actor asked “What is Kang? What is a movie? What is a MCU movie? What does that mean? What does that look like?” in a recent interview, and having already teased that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will feature the “warrior” version of Kang, we’re eager to find out.

‘Madame Web‘ opens up the SpiderVerse, but can Sony be trusted?

Marvel Comics Remix by Keane Eacobellis

Recent set photos to emerge from Madame Web confirmed that Tahar Rahim had indeed been cast as Ezekiel Sims, but we’re still waiting to find out who the majority of the other key cast members will be playing – with the notable exception of Dakota Johnson’s title hero, of course.

The freshest batch of snaps may have revealed star Isabela Merced in civilian gear, but it hasn’t stopped the wheels of speculation from turning that she’s playing fan favorite Spider-Girl Anya Corazon, with the most popular rumor regarding the plot claiming that multiple heroes with similar powers will band together to safeguard the future of an unborn Peter Parker.

Sony using The Terminator as the blueprint for one of its comic book spectaculars isn’t something we expected to hear, but we’re on board regardless if that turns out to be the case.

It’s been another curious day on the MCU merry-go-round, then, so check back tomorrow to keep up-to-date with the latest developments.