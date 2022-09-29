Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ prepares the world for Blade as new look at ‘Black Panther 2’ promises (Iron)heartbreak

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is still holding out on us when it comes to delivering Daredevil, but you can’t accuse it of skimping on its connections to the wider MCU as the latest episode of the Disney Plus show may have just teed up a major new corner of the Marvel universe. Elsewhere, the latest look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teases Ironheart’s place in proceedings as Deadpool’s creator shares his wild prediction for the thrillseeking threequel.

Wait, did vampires just officially enter the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Loki already featured a reference to vampires and Mahershala Ali had an audible cameo at the end of Eternals, but She-Hulk might have just included our first in-the-flesh glimpse at a vampire in the MCU… or it might not. In episode 7, Jennifer Walters encountered Saracen, a supervillain who’s described as “believing” he’s a vampire. Well, in the comics he actually is one so, if we assume he’s not delusional, the series just made a big step forward into the horror side of the MCU, a week ahead of October’s Werewolf by Night.

Black Panther 2 images tease Ironheart joining the Wakandan family

Image via Marvel Studios

We’re still waiting on a full trailer, but some new-look promo images at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offer some fresh clues as to how Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart fits into the picture. From what we can gather, she’ll team up with Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia and bask in the presence of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). Elsewhere, we got another glimpse at Michaela Coel’s much-anticipated new addition, Aneka, who’s expected to be Wakanda’s first openly queer character.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' latest images 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Deadpool 3 will be a wacky “Lethal Weapon meets Bing Crosby” road movie, says character’s creator

Image via 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 3 just rose up the rankings for most-anticipated Phase Five project thanks to the news Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine. Now, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has offered his informed prediction on what kind of movie the threequel will be. According to him, the Reynolds-Jackman buddy picture will serve as a blend of Lethal Weapon, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Bing Crosby and Bob Hope’s Road To movies. I mean, give it to us now.

Elizabeth Olsen is banking on an invite to join the Coven of Chaos

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

As of right now, we have no idea when Elizabeth Olsen will get to don her crimson crown again as the Scarlet Witch, but the Doctor Strange 2 star herself knows the perfect place where she should show up next. Olsen’s made us aware that she would love to team up with Kathryn Hahn again for WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Well, given that Kevin Feige just so much as admitted he has plans for Wanda, that doesn’t seem like all that far-fetched a concept.

Stay tuned, Scarlet Witch apologists and She-Hulk defenders, for another Marvel news roundup to come your way tomorrow.