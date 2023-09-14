Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ fixes its Brie Larson problem in record time as Disney shares the wealth by loaning an ‘Avengers’ star to ‘Star Wars’

Brie Larson haters appeared to have their wildest dreams come true when some wayward The Marvels promotion seemed to suggest the Fast X star had been recast, but have no fear — Marvel has now done its best to pretend that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, the Star Wars universe and the MCU are colliding in the latest episode of Ahsoka as James Gunn gets as honest as he can about his thoughts on the franchise’s villains without resuming hostilities between Marvel and DC.

After a brief ‘recasting’ scare, Brie Larson looks like Brie Larson again in The Marvels IMAX poster’

Image via Marvel Studios

For a wild five second there it seemed like Marvel had secretly replaced Brie Larson with another actress as Carol Danvers as the latest bit of The Marvels marketing was so photoshopped the Oscar-winning actress looked unrecognizable. Thankfully, that problem has now been obliterated with the help of a stunning new IMAX poster that shows Larson’s Captain Marvel in all her high-resolution glory along with co-leads Teyonah Parris (Photon) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel). Don’t get us worried like that, Marvel. Well, some of us worried, anyway. Others were probably throwing parties in their mom’s basements.

Marvel stars assemble in the Star Wars universe as an Avengers: Infinity War star makes surprise Ahsoka cameo

Screenshot via Lucasfilm

Ahsoka already had Marvel royalty aboard thanks to Defenders Saga star Rosawio Dawson featuring in the title role, not to mention Jessica Jones‘ David Tennant, Thor‘s Ray Stevenson (we miss you, Ray!), and Ragnarok‘s Clancy Brown in the cast. Now a bonafide Avengers veteran has blessed the show with their billions-of-dollars-grossing presence in the key role as Young Ahsoka. Thanks to all the Togrutan prosthetics, you might not recognize her, but Ariana Greenblatt should be familiar to you thanks to her performances as Young Gamora in Infinity War and as Sasha in Barbie. After proving herself to be such a box office heavyweight, it’s ironic she cameos in the one Ahsoka episode that’s hitting theaters.

James Gunn hid some subtle shade at the MCU’s favorite villain trope in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image via Marvel Studios

Good news, Guardians of the Galaxy fans, the Marvel Studios Assembled making-of special is finally streaming on Disney Plus. It’s full of various interesting tidbits, including James Gunn doing his best to throw some shade on the MCU without actually throwing any shade on the MCU. Specifically, it’s clear that the filmmaker thinks Marvel has a tendency to defang its villains, which is something he was keen not to do with the intensely hateable High Evolutionary. By that logic, we can expect Lex Luthor and every other DC bad guy set to show up in Gunn’s DCU to make Thanos decimating half of the universe look like Jesse Eisenberg peeing in a jar and calling it peach tea.