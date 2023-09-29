Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ new title leans even harder on Brie Larson appeal as the MCU’s most mysterious project poofs out of existence

We all know it’s up to The Marvels to turn what’s been a hugely tumultuous year for Marvel around, but what we don’t know just yet is whether it’s going to manage to mirror Captain Marvel‘s sweet $1.1 billion global gross come this November. The studio’s trying its best, though, by giving the sequel a rebrand that goes all in on the Brie Larson Factor. Meanwhile, Marvel’s plan to keep super-secret about a mysterious Disney Plus show backfires as it’s so secret that it’s vanished from reality.

The Marvels gets itself a new title (kinda) as Disney tries its best to recapture Captain Marvel‘s box office glory

Image via Marvel Studios

Capturing the hearts and minds of Chinese moviegoers has often paved the way to success for Hollywood blockbusters, so Marvel is naturally working hard to interest China in The Marvels ahead of it worldwide release this Nov. 10. Interestingly, its title in this territory has switched back from The Marvels to Captain Marvel 2, just to really ram home that this is the second cinematic outing for Larson’s Carol Danvers, which is a smart move considering the first film made over $150 million in China. And, on a personal note, I’d just like to say it’s touching to know Kevin Feige takes on board what I have to say, after I pleaded with him to change The Marvels‘ title just last week.

Vision Quest has either been dismantled or turned into the MCU’s own Ship of Theseus

Photo via Marvel Studios

In an astoundingly appropriate turn of events that we couldn’t have predicted, Vision Quest — the WandaVision spinoff set to star Paul Bettany’s White Vision — is seemingly going on a journey of death and rebirth that echoes that of Vision himself. First, it came to light that various crew-members had wiped the show — which was never formally announced, remember — from their resumes. It seemed like it had been snapped out of existence, but then a rumor claimed it’s actually being retooled into a Young Avengers project. And yet, to quote Vision’s Ship of Theseus speech, is it really the same project if everything about it has changed?

Scarlet Witch’s grave isn’t even cold and already a new most powerful witch in the Marvel universe might’ve risen up

via Marvel Studios

Moving from Vision to his magic-misusing missus, Wanda Maximoff has only been (allegedly) dead in the MCU for just over a year, but it’s already being claimed that another character is about to emerge to challenge her undisputed status as the most powerful witch in the multiverse. According to a new bit of intel, Aubrey Plaza’s Agatha character Rio Vidal — an original creation for the MCU — could enjoy Scarlet Witch power-levels, due to her immense age. We know Plaza’s going to eat this role up, but I can already see the Wanda loyalists out there spinning in their own graves if Rio is pitched as her replacement.

Henry Cavill might’ve accidentally ruled himself out of his perfect MCU role, but we can never rule out anything when it comes to the latest Marvel news updates, so stick around for the next surprise development.