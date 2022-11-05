Latest Marvel News: The Punisher might be gunning his way back to the MCU as Wolverine vs. Deadpool duel kicks off early

Daredevil being re-embraced into the Marvel family in such a big way over the past 12 months has meant everything to MCU fans, so it’s no surprise that folks are similarly getting themselves psyched for another Defender to join him in the franchise, after evidence points to more from the Punisher being on the horizon. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds kick off their Deadpool 3 fight early as the studio celebrates one week to go until Black Panther 2.

Is Jon Bernthal really coming back as Frank Castle for Phase Five?

Image via Marvel Television

While we’ve still yet to receive official word on Jon Bernthal’s comeback as Frank Castle, an intriguing social media post indicates he may be secretly shooting some Marvel production to arrive during Phase Five. Although it’s hard to imagine the gun-toting vigilante getting his own Disney Plus series, alongside the likes of I Am Groot, fans are desperate to see the Walking Dead alum deliver another consummate performance as Marvel’s grittiest hero. Fingers crossed this is genuine.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds can’t wait until Deadpool 3 to get their claws out

Photo via YouTube/Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 won’t get here until November 2024, with filming not due to begin until sometime next year, and it seems stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are just as impatient to see Wade Wilson and Wolverine duke it out as the fans are. The two iconic actors have reignited their eternal, fan-favorite feud on Twitter, this time spinning a yarn about the Logan legend slashing Reynolds’ car with his adamantium claws, going viral yet again in the process. Save it for the big screen, boys.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promo confirms the true star of the show

Image via Marvel Studios

We now only have one more week to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters, and we still don’t 100% know the identity of the new Black Panther. The latest promo, released to mark the seven-day countdown, confirms who the movie’s true star is, however: it’s Queen Ramonda herself, Angela Bassett, who looks to be really stepping up for the sequel. No wonder early Oscar buzz is pointing to her potentially breaking a major Marvel milestone next awards season.

After Aubrey Plaza, the Coven of Chaos keeps on growing

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Every day this week we’ve received a new casting update about Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. First, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke joined in a “mystery role” (definitely teen Wiccan), then Aubrey Plaza earned the second Marvel villain role of her career. Now, the show has conjured itself up two more stars in the form of Ali Ahn (who recently worked with Plaza on Little Demon) and Orange is the New Black‘s Maria Dizzia. What’s the betting they are playing members of the titular turbulent coven?

The Marvel news machine never ends, so find yourself back here tomorrow for more, Marvel mavens.