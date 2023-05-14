Latest Marvel News: The real MODOK makes his MCU debut as ‘Guardians 3’ delivers ‘Quantumania’ the ultimate devastating blow

A boatload of Superman: Legacy rumors and updates have dominated the superhero news sphere today, but that doesn’t mean it’s been radio silence over in the Marvel universe. For starters, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s last MCU flick before he fully commits to rebooting Supes for DC, is trouncing its immediate predecessor at the box office. Speaking of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, just when you thought it was safe to come out from under your beds, M.O.D.O.K. has re-entered the chat…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially earned more than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did in just one week

Well, that didn’t take long. It’s true, Guardians 3 has already brought home more money at the global box office in seven days flat than Ant-Man 3 did in its entire theatrical run earlier this year. To get specific, Quantumania managed to claw back a worldwide total of $475 million by the time it left a multiverse of multiplexes while the cosmic threequel is set to have accrued a full half a billion dollars by the end of its second Saturday on the silver screen. It just goes to show how powerful positive word of mouth and a half-way decent Rotten Tomatoes score really are.

Guardians 3 star may have accidentally summoned M.O.D.O.K. into the MCU by lying about their top-secret role

Marvel fans have been mentally and emotionally recovering from the horror-show that was M.O.D.O.K., Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing (our excitement), ever since February, so it is my solemn duty to bring the infamous character back into conversation. Hilariously, it turns out that Guardians 3 star Nico Santos took a creative approach in trying to keep his role a secret after his casting was announced: by claiming that he was playing M.O.D.O.K., a gag inspired by his belief that he looks like the real-life version of the bulbous-headed bad guy. Honestly, if Santos had played the part the villain’s MCU interpretation might’ve gone down better with the fandom.

An Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. icon is looking to make an MCU comeback… but as part of the X-Men

Die-hard Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are (im)patiently awaiting the day when at least a couple of Phil Coulson’s crew from the cult favorite ABC show return to the MCU. Well, one veteran of the team, Mockingbird actress Adrianne Palicki, has dropped a left-field suggestion for how she’d love to make a Marvel comeback: she doesn’t want to reprise her AoS role, instead she wants to play one of the uncanny X-Men once the studio finally reboots mutantkind. Honestly, considering Palicki has already played versions of Supergirl and Wonder Woman, adding one more to her arsenal couldn’t hurt.

As Chris Pratt reveals there’s two of him, don’t be surprised if a double-helping of more Marvel news emerges soon.