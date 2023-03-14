The fallout of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony, and its various well-earned wins and unfair losses, is obviously the biggest talking point in the movie world right now, and it’s no different in the Marvel universe either, as the outcome of the 95th Academy Awards may spell bad news for the MCU. Elsewhere, a Sony film that’s bound to beat Marvel Studios at next year’s Oscars gets a surprising update as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ ongoing Deadpool 3 rivalry takes a turn.

The Oscars leads to renewed fears for the future of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga

Image via A24

Marvel fans were so excited to finally see an MCU movie snag a coveted acting Oscar, but sadly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett lost the Best Supporting Actress gong to Jamie Lee Curtis, for the evening’s big winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. Speaking of, the uber acclaim and awards success of this multiversal movie has basically the entire internet convinced that this spells doom for Marvel’s own Multiverse Saga as there’s surely no way any of its upcoming films can beat the Michelle Yeoh picture at its own game. That said, Marvel loyalists are still claiming its popularity may have a knock-on effort for Phases Five and Six.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in a totally different genre from what fans may be expecting

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

While the MCU might have missed its big opportunity to snag a major Oscar, Sony likely has its own chance in the bag for next year’s ceremony thanks to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ⁠— the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, which grabbed the Best Animated Feature award. While we’re all expecting this new film to be a big superhero adventure, producer Amy Pascal has surprisingly revealed that it will actually be a “love story” first and foremost as it’ll focus on the bond between teen arachnids Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld).

As Ryan Reynolds hits the gym hard, Hugh Jackman conspires with Deadpool 3 director to kick his co-star out the gang

via Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

While we hardly know anything about Deadpool 3 at this stage, outside of Emma Corrin’s casting, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continue to keep us both entertained and energized for the threequel with their hilarious, never-ending social media feud. In the latest developments, Ryan Reynolds is, er, working hard to match his Australian co-star’s gym game while Jackman himself is conspiring with director Shawn Levy to leave Reynolds out in the cold while they talk about him behind his back. If all this doesn’t translate to the best bromance in the entire MCU come the film’s release in November 2024, then there’s no justice in the world.

Just as Jonathan Majors channeled Victor Timely at the Oscars, some more timely Marvel news is right around the corner.