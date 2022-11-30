Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire

It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.

The tide is at last starting to turn on the Star Wars fandom’s feelings on the Disney era

Image via Disney Plus

The Disney era of Star Wars has been one of the internet’s favorite punching bags for years now, but in a shocking turn of events, it seems the fandom’s opinion is just ever so starting to change. On the back of Andor, Tales of the Jedi, and even the good parts of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, folks are starting to wonder if the Mouse House is getting the hang of how to best utilize one of the shiniest jewels in its crown. Bring on 2023, The Mandalorian season three, Ahsoka, and much more besides!

Even as a new era beckons, Doctor Who diehards still cannot forgive the Thirteenth Doctor era’s greatest crime

Image via BBC

As we sail into its 60th year, we’re on the cusp of a new golden age for Doctor Who, but fans still can’t let go off what many agree to be the worst story arc in the show’s history that just played out in the Jodie Whittaker era. Namely, the Timeless Child storyline, which dropped a great, whopping retcon to the Doctor’s origins into the Whoniverse’s canon that it’s going to be hard to come back from. Apropos of nothing, the controversial twist has been coming under fire again in a particularly heated Reddit thread.

The worst Alien movie enjoys a resurrection of its own as fans revisit Ripley’s final stand

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alien Resurrection is no one’s favorite Alien ⁠— certainly not its director’s, as Jean-Pierre Jeunet has blasted Joss Whedon’s screenplay as only enjoyable for “morons.” Nevertheless, it seems sci-fi fans’ feelings are starting to thaw on it as the 1998 film is finding itself on the end of some softer stances for once. The 25-year-old flick is the final time to date that we’ve seen Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley on our screens, so it earns its place in cinema canon in that regard at least.

Streaming spotlight: An Oscar-winning outer-space drama reaches new heights

via Warner Bros.

On the other end of the critical scale we come to Alfonso Cuarón’s multi-Oscar-winning Gravity, the 2013 tense astronaut thriller which sees Sandra Bullock and George Clooney marooned in space. The movie earned the Harry Potter filmmaker his first Academy Award for Best Director and, clearly, it stands the tests of time as Gravity is finding itself floating weightlessly up the streaming charts this week. Just in time for Bullock’s latest, actioner Bullet Train, arriving on Netflix in December.

There’s always something going on in the sci-fi multiverse, so wind yourselves back here tomorrow for more from the worlds of Star Wars, Doctor Who, and beyond.