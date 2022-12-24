With the Warhammer 40K adaptation well underway and Henry Cavill at the helm, fans are relentlessly speculating as to who else will join the Witcher alum to bring their favorite fantasy world to life on the small screens.

Among the names being tossed around is Brie Larson, the ever-present courtier of social media attention, and Jenna Ortega, who recently rose to much acclaim and prominence thanks to Netflix’s Wednesday. In other news, fans have unearthed a Henry Cavill interview from a while ago where he totally nerded out over Warhammer 40K while being on The Witcher set, perhaps hinting at where his heart truly lied as early as 2021.

Jenna Ortega would be amazing as these characters from the Warhammer 40K lore

Image via Netflix

Jenna Ortega has taken Hollywood by storm with her unbelievable performance as the titular Wednesday on Tim Burton’s new hit series. And now that both her and Warhammer 40K are the talk of the town, people have put two and two together and reached the irrevocable conclusion that Ortega must definitely join the cast of the new TV show. The star has already knocked it out of the park in a fantasy story, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine her doing the same in a sci-fi setting.

Intrigued, aren’t you? Well, we even have a list of characters she could portray, so be sure to check them out if you get a minute after going through today’s roundup.

Henry Cavill loves Warhammer 40K more than he loves anything else in this life, and you can’t convince us otherwise

Henry Cavill & WarHammer 40K Getty Images Remix By Keane Eacobellis

Even surrounded by geeks on The Witcher set, Henry Cavill didn’t feel quite at home because no one would’ve understood his Warhammer 40K reference. After the news broke out that the actor was joining the so-called “Warhammer Cinematic Universe” at Amazon Studios as an executive producer, fans went back to his 2021 Witcher-Con interview, where he totally nerded out over a chandelier on The Witcher set which somehow resembled the Blackstone Fortress from the Warhammer universe.

Some even think the actor may have been cunningly setting himself up for the job because he knew the Witcher gig wasn’t going to work out. Well played, Henry Cavill. Well played.

The seven characters Brie Larson could portray in Warhammer 40K

Image via warhammer40000.com

Warhammer 40K is in no shortage of strong female characters, so we could imagine any number of actresses joining in on the fun and fighting for the survival of humanity, or even its destruction, in the futuristic universe. That being said, it seems that there’s genuine interest on social media for Brie Larson to play opposite Henry Cavill in this new endeavor, so naturally, we’ve decided to list the seven characters best suited to her range in a new article.