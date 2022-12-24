7 characters Brie Larson could play in Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ series

Heads were spinning the day it was announced that Henry Cavill would be leaving The Witcher to play Superman, and then they kept spinning when he took a very quick departure from the DCU project. The loss wasn’t felt for long when Amazon announced that he would be starring in as well as executive producer of the new Warhammer 40,000 series.

The board game that made the leap into video became possible when Games Workshop licensed Electronic Arts in 1993. In 2010, the game made the transition to movies when Codex Pictures made Dan Abnett’s screenplay into Ultramarines: A Warhammer 40,000 Movie. More recently, true to the nature of Warhammer 40K, a real-life battle took place between production companies until Amazon beat all the competition and came out the victor.

Because the project is so new and no one really knows what Cavill and the team will do with it, it’s too soon to know who will be in it. That doesn’t mean speculations can’t be made, and Brie Larson seems to be a great fit, but which parts could she play?

She has mastered the art of war skills as Captain Marvel, and she’s learning more about action as she takes on the role of Tess in Fast X, soon to come out next year. She is more than qualified to enter battle with Cavill or fight against him if that’s the way they go with it. That’s what makes it so fun to look at all the roles she could possibly play if she could clear her schedule between other projects.

Commander Shadowsun

Image via Games Workshop

From student to commander, O’Shaserra is her original name as she trained under Commander Puretide. She was vital in saving the T’au Empire from what has been called the largest Ork invasion. For her contribution, she was given the name Shadowsun. She would then go on to earn the rank of commander. As Captain Marvel, Larson could easily fill that role having already portrayed a character with elite experience in battle.

Saint Celestine

Image via Games Workshop

With amazing psychic abilities and strong faith, Saint Celestine has somehow managed to become a living saint. It is believed that she has risen from the dead multiple times to be used as a powerful weapon of war for the Emperor of Mankind. What Larson would do with that is anyone’s guess, but it would be fun to watch.

Junith Eruita

Image via Games Workshop

With the ability to inspire warriors to fight, Junith Eruita flies into battle surrounded by holy fire and bearing the Mace of Castigation. The troops could be beaten in battle and weary from even picking up another sword, but hearing her voice, the Imperial servants are renewed in their fight. That would be a vision to behold if Captain Marvel were to fly into battle as Junith Eruita.

Amberley Vail

Image via Games Workshop

Amberley Vail already comes with a little bit of drama in her backstory. She is actually loyal to no one even though she is an Inquisitor of the Ordo Xenos. It seems there just might be an affair with commissar Ciaphas Cain that could be written into the script. Now, who could play that role? Would it be another one for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or even Cavill himself?

Lelith Hesperax

Image via Games Workshop

After distinguishing herself as the undisputed gladiator champion of Commorragh, Lelith Hesperax has been slashing and dashing her way through every battlefield. She is the master of death as she smiles while wielding her blades to take out everyone in her bloody path. If Jeannette of The Glass Castle (2017) would have been given knives, fans might have seen a preview of her cutting and gutting in action. There is only one problem; Jenna Ortega might also be a good fit to play her. They might have to battle it out, which is what the story is all about.

Lotara Sarrin

Image via Games Workshop

An interesting story, Lotara Sarrin was a naval officer who was forced to escape her own vessel in what would have been considered a mutiny. She appeared successful, but it was later learned that she was actually in the realm of the undead which had somehow been fused with the Conquerer, the vessel she had commanded. If written right, Larson might have fun exploring this character.

Yvraine

Image via Games Workshop

The Daughter of Shades, Yvraine was brought back from the dead and now serves as the representative of Aeldari, God of the Dead. She can turn the enemy to ashes with just a touch, and she can inspire the warriors to fight, giving them strength as she does. This would be such a great role for Larson. However, this is yet another role fans think would be perfect for Ortega. If any of this fan speculation comes true, Cavill has his hands full finding the best place for everyone.