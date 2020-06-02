The Leader Of The MCU’s All-Female Avengers Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Avengers: Endgame’s A-Force moment may have come off as a little awkward and forced, but it nonetheless showed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more than enough prominent female characters to have them headline a spinoff of their own. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might be on an extended sabbatical following the culmination of the Infinity Saga, but there are still plenty of teams that can share the burden in the interim and offer fans some squad-based shenanigans.

The Eternals will be arriving next year, it seems to be just a matter of time before the Young Avengers make their MCU debut, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still in the pipeline and the X-Men and Fantastic Four will eventually be making their way to our screens as the stars of their latest respective reboots, and that’s without even mentioning the inevitable return of the Avengers themselves in the future.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either of them were officially announced – that the all-female Avengers project is further along the development process than you might think. Not only that, but the team’s leader has already been decided, and it isn’t Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

According to our intel, She-Hulk will be the figurehead of the MCU’s A-Force, similar to how she was the driving force behind the team in the comic books. While we’ve heard that Captain Marvel will reportedly stake her claim for leadership, Jennifer Walters will ultimately end up being the one in command.

A leaked casting call already indicated that whoever ends up being cast as She-Hulk’s title character will play a huge role in the MCU going forward, with a spot on the Avengers roster virtually guaranteed. Captain Marvel looks poised to lead the reunited version of the team whenever it happens, but from the looks of things She-Hulk will be the one calling the shots when it comes to A-Force.