Leonardo DiCaprio’s Reportedly Signed A 3-Movie Deal With Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio is well established as one of the finest and most acclaimed actors of his generation, and part of the reason he’s remained at the top end of the Hollywood A-list for almost a quarter of a century after first rising to prominence as a child star is that he’s always been very selective about what he signs up for.

You can’t argue with his methods, seeing as he’s picked up three Golden Globe wins from twelve nominations and finally scooped that coveted Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to The Revenant, while he’s one of a dwindling number of talents capable of opening a movie at the box office based entirely on the strength of their name and nothing else.

The 46 year-old has only appeared in seven movies since 2010, but he’s been much more active as a producer through his Appian Way banner. DiCaprio is currently shooting Adam McKay’s star studded Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up alongside an incredibly stacked roster that also features Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Ron Perlman, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that it’s going to be just the first of several collaborations with the streaming service.

According to Richtman, DiCaprio has signed a three-film deal with the company, although he doesn’t offer any further details, so we’ll just have to wait and see what comes next for the Inception star. After wrapping Don’t Look Up, he’s set to jump back straight back into the waiting arms of Martin Scorsese for AppleTV+’s big budget literary adaptation Killers of the Flower Moon opposite Robert De Niro, but after that he hasn’t committed to any further projects as of yet.