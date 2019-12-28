Lucasfilm Will Reportedly Release 1 Star Wars Movie Per Year Again Starting In 2022

The first phase of the Disney era of Star Wars has concluded with The Rise of Skywalker, with Lucasfilm taking a few years off before launching into a new round of movies. It’s known that the next film will be released in December 2022, but what about after that? Ever since 2015, the studio has been dropping one movie per year, and it seems like this release schedule will be replicated once the franchise gets going again in three years’ time.

Sources close to WGTC are saying that Disney will start putting out one Star Wars movie per year again from 2022 onwards. What’s more, We Got This Covered has been told that the studio is hoping to have a stronger plan and a better hold on the bigger picture than they did with the Sequel Trilogy, which has famously been made up as it’s gone along. As such, they’re confident they can return to the one per year model and do it more successfully this time.

We’re also hearing that they’ll probably do this for around 5-6 years before building up to some sort of major event movie/crossover, very much in the MCU template. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise and also that [SPOILERS] would die in the film months before it hit theaters, we have no reason to doubt it.

If you’ll recall, we’ve previously reported that the Star Wars franchise will take a leaf out of Marvel’s book moving forward and will be working towards a big crossover event. It’s no wonder, then, that Lucasfilm has brought Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on board to produce at least one film for them, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson also believed to be in the running for a leading role in the pic – possibly even as Ahsoka Tano.

Staying in the here and now, though, the saga will continue on the small screen for the next few years. The Mandalorian just wrapped up its first season on Disney Plus, with a second run confirmed for fall 2020. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show is also on the way, while we’ve also got a spinoff series for Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to look forward to. The Skywalker saga may be complete, but rest assured that there’s still a lot of Star Wars to come over the next decade.