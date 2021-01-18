Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing New Star Wars 1313 Project

Lucasfilm have never been a company known for leaving a good idea by the wayside, and plenty of abandoned Star Wars projects over the years have ended up making their way to live-action one way or another, albeit often in very different forms.

Most prominently, George Lucas had designs on producing a Sequel Trilogy of his own, before selling up to Disney and handing the reins over to J.J. Abrams and Rian Johsnon, a decision many fans have come to regret on the bearded one’s behalf. Meanwhile, James Mangold was once attached to a Boba Fett Anthology movie, before Solo bombing ended the experiment entirely, with the legendary bounty hunter now an integral part of the Disney Plus mythology and set to star in his own spinoff.

Of course, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is another name who was rumored to be getting a feature film before the concept was also refitted for the small screen, and those in the know have claimed that elements from Lucas’ scrapped TV series Star Wars: Underworld have managed to find their way into The Mandalorian.

More Star Wars 1313 Images Leaked Online

The point is, nothing is completely off the table, even if the project in question ends up getting dropped entirely, with insider Daniel Richtman now reporting that Star Wars 1313, the franchise’s greatest video game that was never made, could be revived as either a movie or TV show. The bare bones of the concept are that it’s a Boba Fett origin story, and given that he’s already headlining his own project, it would either need to be severely refitted or have the existing character swapped out for a brand new one.

There’s not much in the way of further details available, but with Star Wars set to become an integral part of the Disney Plus expansion, there’s bound to be plenty of brainstorming going on behind the scenes, and 1313 may well have come up in conversation.