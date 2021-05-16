Lucasfilm Reportedly Eyeing Millie Bobby Brown For Star Wars Role

Millie Bobby Brown’s schedule just got that little bit busier after Netflix confirmed that the actress and producer would be returning alongside co-star Henry Cavill, director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne for mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2. The youngster has a jam-packed slate to say the least, the majority of which is set up at the aforementioned streaming giant.

Shooting on season 4 of Stranger Things is still ongoing, with her return as Sherlock’s kid sister joining literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish, con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been and fantasy epic Damsel on her Netflix to-do list, while she’s also attached to headline sci-fi adventure The Electric State over at Universal, which the Russo brothers are hoping to film next year once The Gray Man is out of the way.

However, that hasn’t stopped insider Daniel Richtman from linking the 17 year-old with countless other jobs in the interim, and Star Wars is the latest to find itself part of the rumor mill. As per the tipster, Lucasfilm want Brown for an unspecified role in an unspecified project, and that’s about the extent of the information. The actress did recently admit, though, that she’d never seen a single Star Wars movie, despite revealing several years back that she’d love to follow in the footsteps of Carrie Fisher and play a young princess Leia.

In any case, we can add this one to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU’s Batgirl, Adam Wingard’s ThunderCats, an Adam Sandler comedy and many more hypothetical outings that Richtman has named for Brown over the last few months, and while Lucasfilm would surely find a suitable use for such a popular talent in Star Wars, let’s wait until she gets those five features she’s actually signed on to out of the way before looking too far into the future.