Lucasfilm Reportedly Taking Hands-On Role On Star Wars: Rogue Squadron After Wonder Woman 1984 Didn’t Deliver

In terms of the Disney family tree, Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige could be described as the benevolent uncle who always gives the people what they want, listening to the fanbase and delivering success after success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, a quick glance at the internet would lead you to believe that Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy is the wicked stepmother.

Star Wars has suffered from box office disappointment and backlash from the fanbase during the Disney era, something that was previously considered unthinkable. As the person in charge, most of the blame gets pointed in Kennedy’s direction, while she’s also proven to be incredibly ruthless when it comes to behind the camera talent, with a revolving door of writers and directors frequently boarding projects set in a galaxy far, far away before jumping ship shortly after.

The next feature film on the calendar is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2023. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Lucasfilm are planning to take a much more hands-on role in the production after Wonder Woman 1984 turned out to be a lot more polarizing than anyone could have predicted.

Jenkins has gone on record naming multiple issues she faced dealing with Warner Bros., and based on recent history it certainly isn’t going to be any easier dealing with Kathleen Kennedy. Heavy-handed studio interference is never a good thing, and Jenkins would be happy to drop out of the director’s chair if she wasn’t given autonomy, as was the case when she left Thor: The Dark World.

However, giving her complete creative freedom on Wonder Woman 1984 might not have been the wisest idea in hindsight, and the two parties will have surely come to some sort of compromise regarding Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.