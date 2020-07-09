Lucasfilm Will Reportedly Ignore The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Based on the reception to the first season of The Mandalorian, the dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni look to have the small screen future of Star Wars in good hands, and while Obi-Wan Kenobi may have hit a couple of major roadblocks, the duo’s protege Deborah Chow is now calling the shots on the in-development Disney Plus exclusive, which is a hugely encouraging sign.

However, things aren’t quite so rosy on the big screen, with the recent Sequel Trilogy splitting the fans right down the middle and not doing the kind of box office numbers that Disney were expecting from the conclusion to one of the most iconic and beloved stories in the history of cinema.

The brunt of the blame is being pointed towards Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy given the creative turmoil that has dogged the entire Disney era of Star Wars, with rumors that the studio finds itself in the midst of a civil war over where the franchise goes from here. It was recently reported that the idea of wiping The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker from canon was being discussed behind the scenes, and now that rumor has been lent some new weight.

The rumor originated from someone who calls themselves Doomcock, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it was swiftly denied, but now tipster Grace Randolph, who has a very strong track record when it comes to revealing scoops about some of the world’s biggest franchises, has claimed that while the Sequel Trilogy isn’t getting a full-blown retcon, it will be ignored as Star Wars moves onto the next chapter of big screen storytelling.

You’d think that every new Star Wars project was contractually obligated to suffer from some kind of difficulty given the events of the last few years, but with the fans more divided than ever, the next batch of movies from the likes of Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi will be pivotal to the continued success of the long-running series, whether they acknowledge canon or not.