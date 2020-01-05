Lucasfilm Reportedly Has Plans To Bring Back Carrie Fisher Again For Star Wars

It’s hard to believe it’s been over three years now since we lost Carrie Fisher. Her death came as a huge shock to Star Wars fans, with the beloved actress experiencing a late-career renaissance after reprising her role of Leia Organa in the Sequel Trilogy and the success of her novel The Princess Diarist.

Complicating things is that even though she’s been gone for several years now, she’s still showing up on our screens. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters after she had died and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker saw her return as Leia using some clever editing and unused footage from The Force Awakens.

But it seems the studio won’t be stopping there, as we’re now hearing that they have plans to bring Fisher back again. And yes, that’s despite the fact that Lucasfilm has already told us they won’t be doing so and that Rise would be the last time we see her on the big screen. After all, let’s not forget that they said around the time of her death that they wouldn’t use any CGI to resurrect her, and they did.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But we digress. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, young Luke would appear in the Kenobi show and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise, all of which we now know to be true – Lucasfilm is thinking about using Fisher’s Leia in two upcoming projects. And those would be a Kylo Ren prequel movie, and the young Leia TV series that we know is in development.

As for the former, it’s unclear how she would factor in, but with the latter, we’re told the show would take a similar form to the Vader prequel that’s in the works, with it said that we’ll see Leia around the time of The Force Awakens recalling her past and looking back on her life. Just like we’ll see Vader do the same in his series, with most of the show featuring Anakin while the Leia project will similarly mostly focus on a young version of the character.

Of course, plans can always change, especially since both of these things are so far out, but for now, we’re told that Lucasfilm definitely wants to bring Leia back in future Star Wars movies or TV shows and given that these sources also told us Rey was Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] months before Rise of Skywalker released, we have no reason to doubt them.