Lucasfilm Reportedly Plans To Bring Back More Star Wars Prequel Characters

With the Skywalker Saga consigned to the history books after nine movies split over three trilogies and 42 years, now would be both the ideal and perfect opportunity for Disney and Lucasfilm to focus on introducing brand new characters, planets and storylines into the Star Wars universe, because it’s not as if the franchise is going out of fashion any time soon.

Ironically, The Mandalorian may have set the template on how to accomplish such a feat, only to dissuade the studio from doing so shortly after. The first season of Jon Favreau’s Disney Plus series told a brand new story with fresh faces, but one that was set in a very familiar universe, which is what Star Wars should be striving for. However, season 2 doubled down on nostalgia and fan service, with the reception to Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker in particular proving that there’s still plenty of mileage left in the fan favorites yet.

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith BTS Pics Reveal Gruesome Post-Lava Anakin 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka and Luke would both be involved in The Mandalorian long before either was confirmed – that some more names from the Prequel Trilogy are set to return in future Star Wars projects, both on the big screen and on streaming.

While specifics remain unclear, there are still a few heavy hitters out there that have been regularly linked with a comeback including Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu, Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn and Ray Park’s Darth Maul to name but three. Prequel characters would be more than welcome, too, as long as they have an organic part to play in the future of Star Wars and it’s not just done for the sake of fan service, sacrificing originality or creativity in the process.