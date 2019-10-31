Luke Cage Returning To The MCU, But Will Likely Be Recast

Will the Defenders return? That’s been the big question for Marvel TV fans after Netflix cleared out all their MCU shows in late 2018/early 2019. According to our intel, though, the odds are looking pretty good for Daredevil, the Punisher and Jessica Jones, with Marvel Studios apparently keen to do more with Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter. For Luke Cage, though, the future is less certain.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Cox was returning, which trusted insider Daniel RPK backed us up on – say that the Hero of Harlem is very likely heading back to the franchise at some point. However, unlike with Cox and co., it’s probable that he’ll be recast. That’s not a given, though, and Mike Colter could still return. But from what our sources have heard, it seems likely that he’ll be replaced.

Either way, Marvel apparently wants Luke to be a prominent supporting character in the MCU going forward. That only makes sense, too, given Power Man’s long comic book history. For instance, we’ve previously reported that Luke could feature in the New Avengers lineup, which would follow on from his place on the team in the source material. He’s also been part of the Thunderbolts, who Marvel will be introducing soon.

It’s worth pointing out that Iron Fist is likely to be recast, too, with Finn Jones not expected to return. Luke and Danny Rand form one of the longest lasting partnerships in Marvel comics, so you can see the benefits of rebooting both characters so that this team-up can be explored in the MCU. Maybe the recast pair could found the Heroes for Hire, which the Netflix shows never got around to really doing.

Remember, the Defenders can’t be tackled again until a couple of years after their last Netflix appearance, so we’re still a while away from getting anything more from these characters in the MCU. As such, plans can always change in that time, but right now, at least, it seems that fans should prepare for a new Luke Cage. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who said the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel, which we now know to be true, we have no reason to doubt it.