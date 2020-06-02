The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Show Us How The Knights Of Ren Formed

Many Star Wars fans were left disappointed by the lack of screentime the Knights Of Ren were given in the Sequel Trilogy. They were glimpsed looking badass in The Force Awakens before being sidelined entirely in The Last Jedi. Only in The Rise of Skywalker did we get to see what they could do in battle, but unanswered questions about Kylo Ren’s crew remain. Luckily, it sounds like The Mandalorian will address at least one of them.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about Ahsoka Tano coming to The Mandalorian last year – the show will eventually delve into the backstory of the Knights and reveal how the order was founded. It’s unclear whether this storyline will unfold in season 2, which is set to arrive in October this year, or play out further down the line, but it’s definitely on the cards.

Few details about the Knights of Ren were revealed in the Sequel Trilogy, but we do know that they emerged from the Unknown Regions after the fall of the Galactic Empire. They weren’t always under the command of Ben Solo, either, having originally followed a warrior known only as ‘Ren.’ After the young Solo joined the order and denounced the ways of the Jedi, Supreme Leader Snoke gifted the Knights to his new protege, and the rest is now Star Wars history.

Presumably, The Mandalorian will shed light on the Knights’ formative years and their time under the command of the original Ren, though it’s unclear how this will tie into the overarching plot of the show and whether they’ll cross paths with Mando. If nothing else, it’ll be good to see some lightsaber action in the series.

The Mandalorian has proven a big hit for Disney, with many hailing it as one of the best additions to the Star Wars saga since the Original Trilogy, and it seems there will be much for fans to look forward to in the future. In addition to the Knight of Ren, there’ve also been reports that Darth Maul could show up in a future season and we know that Ahsoka and Boba Fett will be making appearances, too. In other words, don’t cancel that Disney+ subscription just yet!