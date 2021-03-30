Mark Hamill Breaks The Silence On Sebastian Stan Playing Luke Skywalker

Ever since the questionably de-aged Mark Hamill made his unexpected return to Star Wars in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, there’s been a huge amount of speculation surrounding the future of Luke Skywalker in a galaxy far, far away, and the overwhelming majority of the chatter has also involved Sebastian Stan in some fashion.

Luke may have died at the end of The Last Jedi and returned briefly as a Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker, but there are still some pretty sizeable gaps in the timeline that could be filled in either on the big screen or Disney Plus. The Mandalorian has two decades to play with before the events of The Force Awakens become a narrative concern, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will both exist in the space between George Lucas’ first two trilogies.

As awesome as Hamill’s most recent outing as the legendary Jedi might have been, it also hammered home that the technology isn’t up to scratch for much more than an extended cameo, and the resemblance between the actor and Stan has led to frequent calls to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star step into the breach should Luke make his way back to Star Wars once again.

Stan is open to the possibility as long as Hamill is okay with it, but in a new social media post, the 69 year-old addressed the notion by admitting that it’s got absolutely nothing to do with him, as you can see below.

This assumes I have any say in casting decisions at Lucasfilm when in fact… I don't. https://t.co/7WNFTlm32H — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 29, 2021

If Lucasfilm want to cast Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker in a future Star Wars project, then you’d imagine he’d extend a courtesy call his predecessor’s way should he end up getting an offer, and it’s not as if Hamill is completely shooting down the prospect.